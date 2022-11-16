Study suggests Galaxy Watches can help fight obesity through highly accurate biometric readings

How can the Galaxy Watch help you be more healthy?

Take measurements regularly, at the same time of day

Do so on an empty stomach

And after going to the bathroom

If you are a woman, don’t take measurements during the special time of the month

Measure before doing things that make your body temperature go up, such as exercise or hot showers

Removing metal objects that have contact with your body improves measurement accuracy

One way to go about it would be to start following its readings regularly, so you can spot unwanted behavior patterns, which you can then work on. The notes you’ve taken can also help you pick the ideal workout, which target the issue you are facing.The study offers some helpful best practices for taking more accurate measurements:In conclusion, this is a great step forward. Having laboratory-grade test results compared to readings from a Galaxy Watch is just the type of data that makes us remember how technology is making our lives easier.With such power available right now, it’s amazing to think about where the next generations of this technology can take us. The hype has always been real for us techies, but knowing that this can change someone’s life for the better is a feeling that can't be replaced.