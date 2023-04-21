Streaming platforms remove gone-viral AI-generated song by Drake and The Weekend
So, in case you aren’t quite up to speed with the happenings in the world of AI — it is now more than just a thing. Is it just a fad though? Well, considering that we’re likely to see it powering features on some of the best phones to come out in 2023… Probably not.
But that is because AI can do loads more than just act as a “shortcut” for your Google search or next university assignment. It can generate music, write software code, create visual arts and even play RPG games with you. And ChatGPT specifically is really good at that last one!
This latest one is about a song, which sounds like a legitimate collaboration by RNB stars Drake and The Weekend. The track is called “Heart On My Sleeve” and until recently, you could find it on all of the major music streaming platforms. Without proper credit.
While the technology itself is impressive, it is what users do with the results that will come to define how the public views it. And, unfortunately, we’ve got loads of negative examples.
Apple led the charge against the song by allegedly removing from their platform first.
But how does one credit something like that anyway? The AI created it, but it can’t bear the fruits of its labor, for it does not need them. The user who prompted it exerted some form of creativity, but that is based on what the AI model knows about the performers. And as for the musicians themselves… Well, they didn’t play a direct role in the equation.
BBC released a report which highlights the comments of Universal Music — publisher of the aforementioned artists — which, to no one’s surprise, is claiming that this is a form of copyright violation. The publisher stated that AI platforms have a “legal and ethical responsibility” to combat this sort of usage.
Apple led the string of takedowns, removing it from its Apple Music streaming service. Deezer, Tidal, TikTok, Spotify and YouTube followed suit closely after, but the source quotes that the song can still be found online.
Copyright specialists from the UK have commented that the current legislation is nowhere near prepared for this sort of shenanigans. This means that songs like this could potentially be seen as completely original by the law, depending on how deep the deepfake is.
The song went viral and its creator, going by @ghostwriter, got approximately 629,439 streams from it on Spotify alone. The platform’s lowest rate is about $0.003 per stream, so that amounts to somewhere around $1,888. But the song was also on all other major streaming platforms.
But as we can see from the example here, publishers aren’t ready to take this sitting down. AI was sure to have a huge impact on all of our lives, but who would’ve thought that it would extend to a necessity to change copyright laws, huh?
