Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Strava starts rolling out Dark Mode to its Android and iOS apps

By
0comments
Strava starts rolling out Dark Mode to its Android and iOS apps
Strava announced last month a bunch of improvements coming to its app in the next few months including a dark mode, AI tools, as well as a new Family Plan subscription, the sister of the company’s Student Plan.

While the of the new features have already been implemented, it took Strava about slightly more than a month to bring the promised Dark mode to its Android and iOS apps (via 9to5google).

One of Strava’s most requested features, Dark mode promises to improve the in-app experience for all users. Obviously, the biggest benefit of having Dark mode enabled is the reduction in eye strain, but the functionality also improves accessibility while scrolling through the feed.

Strava users have a couple of options at their disposal when choosing the right Dark mode setting. For instance, the integration comes with “Always Dark” and “Always Light” toggles, as well as the option to match your device’s settings.

In other news, Strava users should prepare for a wave of AI-oriented features, such as the AI-enabled Leaderboard Integrity, which promises to “harness machine learning to automatically flag irregular, improbable, or impossible activities recorded to the platform.”

Strava says that this leaderboard has been trained by millions of activities and its aim is to make users enjoy their time spend on the platform without having the feeling that they’ve been cheated by other users.



Other important new improvements coming to Strava include features like Night Heatmaps, Quick Edit, and Strive for More. Night Heatmaps only show activities between sundown and sunrise, while Quick Edit allows Strava users to make edits – like activity name, privacy settings – on the fly.

Last but not least, Strive for More is a program that aims to promote and support women in movement and sport. In this regard, Strava announced last month a partnership with TOGETHXR to encourage women to watch and play women’s sports.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time

Latest News

Verizon unveils new logo alongside new perks for its users
Verizon unveils new logo alongside new perks for its users
The Motorola Edge (2023) offers performance and style at a whopping 42% off on Amazon
The Motorola Edge (2023) offers performance and style at a whopping 42% off on Amazon
Amp up your summer with the JBL Charge 5 and save $51 at Walmart
Amp up your summer with the JBL Charge 5 and save $51 at Walmart
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza has kicked off early with some killer Fire Kids deals
Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza has kicked off early with some killer Fire Kids deals
Best Buy has the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a sweet discount; save on a pair today
Best Buy has the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a sweet discount; save on a pair today
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless