Strava starts rolling out Dark Mode to its Android and iOS apps
Strava announced last month a bunch of improvements coming to its app in the next few months including a dark mode, AI tools, as well as a new Family Plan subscription, the sister of the company’s Student Plan.
While the of the new features have already been implemented, it took Strava about slightly more than a month to bring the promised Dark mode to its Android and iOS apps (via 9to5google).
Strava users have a couple of options at their disposal when choosing the right Dark mode setting. For instance, the integration comes with “Always Dark” and “Always Light” toggles, as well as the option to match your device’s settings.
Strava says that this leaderboard has been trained by millions of activities and its aim is to make users enjoy their time spend on the platform without having the feeling that they’ve been cheated by other users.
Other important new improvements coming to Strava include features like Night Heatmaps, Quick Edit, and Strive for More. Night Heatmaps only show activities between sundown and sunrise, while Quick Edit allows Strava users to make edits – like activity name, privacy settings – on the fly.
Last but not least, Strive for More is a program that aims to promote and support women in movement and sport. In this regard, Strava announced last month a partnership with TOGETHXR to encourage women to watch and play women’s sports.
One of Strava’s most requested features, Dark mode promises to improve the in-app experience for all users. Obviously, the biggest benefit of having Dark mode enabled is the reduction in eye strain, but the functionality also improves accessibility while scrolling through the feed.
In other news, Strava users should prepare for a wave of AI-oriented features, such as the AI-enabled Leaderboard Integrity, which promises to “harness machine learning to automatically flag irregular, improbable, or impossible activities recorded to the platform.”
Strava Dark Mode Heatmap | Image credits - Strava
