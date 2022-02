Stop the annoying ads on Tumblr with an ad-free subscription service

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

If you're a Tumblr user who is frustrated by the annoying ads that appear while browsing your favorite platform, you may be glad to know that Tumblr now offers an ad-free subscription service.In a blog post , Tumblr announced that from now on, users who wish to get rid of the annoying ads can do so by paying $4.99 as a monthly subscription fee. Or, if anyone doesn't want to pay every month, they can get the ad-free experience at a 33% discount and pay $39.99 for an annual subscription.As Tumblr said in its blog post, the new subscription service is optional, and “Tumblr 'won't make you' subscribe to it. Tumblr also stated that its new subscription feature is for users who 'love the platform but hate ads and want the one to continue without having to endure the other.'If you are a user who loves Tumblr but hates ads and wants to subscribe to Tumblr's ad-free experience, then all you need to do is to log in to your Tumblr account and go to your 'Account Settings' on desktop. From there, you need to click on the "Go Ad-Free" button and then choose between a monthly or annual subscription.If you decide to subscribe to Tumblr's ad-free subscription service, you will be able to browse Tumblr without seeing any ads on the desktop and mobile versions of the platform. Tumblr without ads is precisely the desire of its founder, David Karp. Asreported, Tumblr's founder never wanted his platform to be flooded by ads. However, ever since Yahoo bought Tumblr in 2013, Tumblr has become bombarded with advertisements.