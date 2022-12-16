State ID Cards support for Google Wallet is being beta tested in Maryland
Earlier this month, we found out that Google was planning to roll out support for driver’s licenses and state IDs for its Wallet app. Two weeks later, we’re already seeing reports of a Beta program for driver’s licenses being live in Maryland.
As per a report from The Verge, participants in the Google Play Services beta program can utilize a Digital Driver’s License via the Wallet app in Maryland. This was also the first state to allow state ID integration for Apple Wallet back in May.
Basically, if you want to Add your digital ID, your smartphone will have to meet the following requirements:
So, if you are among the lucky participants, you may be wondering what it takes to add your ID to the Wallet app. Well, the process is as follows:
And that’s about it! It’s pretty similar to the user experience offered by Apple, but as of the time being, there aren’t many improvements that can be made. For now, the focus remains on getting the feature available in more states and countries.
If you are eager to try the Digital Driver’s License out and are planning to apply for the beta, we’ve got some bad news: it’s full as of the time of writing. If you’d like to check and see if Google is accepting new participants, you can do so by following this guide here.
Apple Wallet users were capable of utilizing the feature to get through TSA at local airports, so we can expect the same with Google’s solution too. It is nice to see Android catching up to speed so quickly, after the function was unveiled at the Google I/O conference of 2022.
Some screenshots of the feature, courtesy of the Verge.
The feature is reportedly working on most Pixel devices, along with some other flagships, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 from two years ago. But what qualifies as a supported device? Well, it’s a bit difficult to explain, as it’s tied to both software and hardware.
As of now, Google has done its best to allow for both older and newer phones to use the Wallet service. Older phones utilize a different method of security due to their outdated hardware, but as long as they are running Android 8.0, you should be good to go and safe.
How to add your Driver’s License to Google Wallet?
