You can start Instagram Story threads with the new Add Yours feature

You can start Instagram Story threads with the new Add Yours feature0
Add Yours = a sticker that creates public threads in Stories— Instagram (@instagram) November 1, 2021
With custom prompts and public responses, you can share the sticker and see who responds to it in their own Stories. pic.twitter.com/C9AXiFEo92
Once the sticker has been added to your Story, others can tap the "Add Yours" button inside of it and share their own video or image to the Story, essentially creating a thread. The new way to interact with friends and followers on Instagram is already available, so long as your app has been updated to its latest version.
Other previously-available interactive stickers you can add to your Instagram Stories include mentions, sliders, polls and even quizzes.