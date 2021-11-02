You can start Instagram Story threads with the new Add Yours feature

Add Yours = a sticker that creates public threads in Stories



With custom prompts and public responses, you can share the sticker and see who responds to it in their own Stories. pic.twitter.com/C9AXiFEo92 — Instagram (@instagram) November 1, 2021









Instagram also started requesting the birthdates of all of its users , in order to "protect younger people" in its community. People who refuse to comply with this request are going to be asked several times and after a certain point, will be required to give the Facebook-owned social network their age in order to continue using it.

Instagram is expanding on how interactive Instagram Stories can get. Recently announced, the social media app's new feature called Add Yours is essentially a new interactive sticker you can add to your Stories.Once the sticker has been added to your Story, others can tap the "Add Yours" button inside of it and share their own video or image to the Story, essentially creating a thread. The new way to interact with friends and followers on Instagram is already available, so long as your app has been updated to its latest version.Other previously-available interactive stickers you can add to your Instagram Stories include mentions, sliders, polls and even quizzes.In related news, earlier this year Instagram announced that it's working on a kids version of the app, as currently only people 13 and up are allowed on the platform, and it's not exactly a child-friendly one. But as of right now, an Instagram Kids app is yet to be released and is currently a "paused" project.