Sprint rolls out free and premium spam call protection services

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 17, 2019, 4:44 PM
After AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, Sprint is finally taking steps towards preventing spam from reaching its customers. The free spam call protection service rolling out today to Sprint customers is really basic and comes in the form of an app, which is why the carrier offers those who want even more protection a premium service.

But first things first, so if you're a Sprint customer, there's a new app called Sprint Call Screener Basic, which is free and is meant to identify unwanted malicious calls and lets you block them. The app only includes the ability to identify and report unwanted callers such as fraudsters.

However, if you want something extra, you can pay $3 per month for Sprint Call Screener Plus, and you should receive some additional benefits, which you can find listed below:

  • Displays caller’s name, city, and state, even those not listed in contacts.
  • Shows texter’s name, even when they are not in contacts.
  • Identifies, blocks, and reports additional calls that are lower-risk, but still a nuisance.
  • Categorizes incoming calls as spam, robocalls or fraud calls.
  • Reports an individual phone number as spam.
  • Keeps history of blocked and risky numbers.

The Sprint Call Screener app is available for both Android and iOS phones, and those who install it on their devices will also receive a free 15-day trial of Sprint Call Screener Plus. At the end of the trial, you'll be automatically enrolled in the basic version if you don't choose the premium service.

seantn4
Reply

1. seantn4

Posts: 62; Member since: Dec 11, 2018

Not on Ios yet. At least It's not in my app store

posted on 34 min ago

seantn4
Reply

2. seantn4

Posts: 62; Member since: Dec 11, 2018

NVM its still called premium caller ID in the App Store.

posted on 30 min ago

