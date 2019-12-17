Sprint rolls out free and premium spam call protection services
However, if you want something extra, you can pay $3 per month for Sprint Call Screener Plus, and you should receive some additional benefits, which you can find listed below:
- Displays caller’s name, city, and state, even those not listed in contacts.
- Shows texter’s name, even when they are not in contacts.
- Identifies, blocks, and reports additional calls that are lower-risk, but still a nuisance.
- Categorizes incoming calls as spam, robocalls or fraud calls.
- Reports an individual phone number as spam.
- Keeps history of blocked and risky numbers.
The Sprint Call Screener app is available for both Android and iOS phones, and those who install it on their devices will also receive a free 15-day trial of Sprint Call Screener Plus. At the end of the trial, you'll be automatically enrolled in the basic version if you don't choose the premium service.
