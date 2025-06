Spring Lake residents win rare right to join lawsuit over Verizon 5G towers

Verizon

Technology moves fast – but the pace of change doesn't always sit well with everyone. In the quiet, historic community of Spring Lake, a group of residents is pushing back against a plan to bring new Verizon 5G towers to their neighborhood. Now, they've been given the green light to join a federal lawsuit challenging the rollout, reports NJ.com The ruling was issued by a federal judge on Friday. It allows residents to back the borough's lawsuit and thus strengthen the opposition against the proposed 5G infrastructure.Last November,Wireless sued the town of Spring Lake. In the lawsuit, the carrier claimed local officials violated federal law by taking too much time to review (and, according to, unfairly reject) its proposal.The carrier claims the town missed a legal deadline. Also, it alleges the town didn't give strong enough reasons for rejecting its 5G project.The legal deadline, otherwise known as a "shot clock" is a federal deadline that needs to be met by local governments when reviewing applications for wireless infrastructure. This includes 5G towers.The group consists of seven people who live near the sites where the 5G towers would be built. They claim they would be uniquely affected by this construction.Unfortunately, the town and the residents seem not to fully agree on what alternatives they should consider, despite both sides opposing the 5G towers.Meanwhile,opposed the residents joining the lawsuit, and it claimed their concerns were being represented by the town.Nevertheless, the federal judge said they could officially join the lawsuit, as their concerns are closely related to the main case, and the lawsuit is still in its early stages. The judge also mentioned the residents joining wouldn't unfairly affect the other parties.