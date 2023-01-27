Spotify users have found a way to stalk each other on the platform

Yes, through Spotify

Well, see, here’s the thing: you can choose whether you’d like Listening History to be a private endeavor or not. And many people have no clue that there's a toggle within Spotify’s settings, under the Social category. And before you rush to check: it’s off by default.If you turn it on, though, users from the mobile app will be able to check out what you’ve listened to lately and browse through all of your public playlists. And if they follow you, and they are logged in on PC, they can even see what you are listening to in real time.You’ve been granted the power to eliminate stalkers, if you happen to suspect the presence of such entities. The resolution is quite obvious: block them! That way, even if your stuff is public, they won’t be able to see any of it… Until they make a new account, of course. And given that Spotify has a free service model too, that’s not out of the question.On the surface, this seems like the latest fad, which showcases the online adaptability of younger generations. However, if some of these snoopers are truly finding success through seemingly absurd tactics, how long do we have to wait until malicious actors become capable of tracking potential victims through listening habits alone?Well, we can’t say if that’ll happen and we sure hope that it doesn’t, but if Netflix or Shudder ever make a horror movie like that, we’re expecting a prominent credit — both in-scene and in-credits. Until then, always remember to check the Settings section of your most-used apps.