Spotify to refund users for discontinued car thing device amid frustration and legal drama
Spotify, the music streaming giant, has found itself in a bit of a sticky situation with its now-discontinued in-car streaming device, Car Thing. The company recently announced that the device will cease to function starting December 9th, 2024, leaving many users with non-functional gadgets and a sour taste in their mouths.

Car Thing, a dedicated music streaming device for vehicles, had garnered a loyal following among music enthusiasts despite its relatively short lifespan on the market. When Spotify initially discontinued the device, they assured users that it would continue to operate normally, making the news of its impending deactivation all the more disappointing.

Spotify communicated the discontinuation news to customers through email and an update on their support page, advising users to reset and safely dispose of the device. This move only fueled the frustration among Car Thing owners, who took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to express their discontent and seek direct communication with the company.

In response to the backlash, Spotify confirmed to TechCrunch that they are initiating a refund process for Car Thing, provided that users can furnish proof of purchase. Additionally, some users have reported being offered several months of Premium subscription as compensation, while others have been told they won't be receiving any reimbursement.

Adding another layer of complexity to the situation, a lawsuit has been filed against Spotify, alleging that the company misled consumers by selling a product that would soon become unusable.

The refund initiative is a step towards addressing some of the concerns raised by dissatisfied users, but many are still pleading with Spotify on social media to reconsider bricking their devices. Some have suggested that Spotify could have softened the blow by opening up the software to allow for the installation of different operating systems or apps, but the company clearly had no plans to do that. It will be interesting to see how this affects the lawsuit that has been filed and whether customers will accept the peace offering.
Johanna Romero
