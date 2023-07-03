Spotify reportedly plans to add music videos to its app
Spotify is working on a new feature that will allow users of its music streaming services to watch and listen to full-length music videos in its app. While the company hasn’t confirmed the information, it’s common for Spotify to thoroughly test new features before making them official.
According to a new report by Bloomberg, Spotify is considering adding music videos to its app, but that doesn’t mean that the feature is already being tested. The move is meant to put Spotify in a better position against competitors like YouTube and TikTok.
Spotify is trying to keep up with other players in the market by adding features that proved to be very popular among users of competing services. In that regard, Spotify launches “clips” at the beginning of the year, a new feature that would allow artists using its music streaming service to publish videos shorter than 30 seconds as a means to keep in touch with their fans.
Although it might not be something that will bring to many customers to the platform, it could convince those that are already subscribed to not consider switching to other music streaming services due to lack of new features.
Currently, Spotify is looking for partners that will help it bring music videos to its streaming service, at least according to people familiar with the company’s plans. If the rumor ends up being accurate, it will confirm what seems to be a trend for Spotify: complete focus on video content.
After heavily focusing on podcasts until a few months ago, it looks like Spotify has turned its attention to video content in an attempt to appeal to different audiences. Either it will succeed or not, it depends on its approach and how well its partners will react to Spotify’s business proposal.
