Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening

By
Apps
A drawing of a smartphone with the Spotify logo and the new Offline Backup feature highlighted.
After recently rolling out its AI Playlist feature to more countries, Spotify is back at it, introducing another update designed to enhance your listening experience.

Say goodbye to those frantic moments before a flight when you realize you forgot to download music


Spotify is rolling out a new feature for Premium users called Offline Backup. It is basically a playlist of your recently played tracks that you can listen to offline – no downloads needed. The best part? It updates automatically based on your listening history.

Offline Backup gathers your queued and recently played tracks, turning them into a personalized playlist that's easy to access. It does this by using tracks that are already saved on your device as part of your usual Spotify listening, also known as cache.

You can adjust your playlist by filtering songs by artist, mood, or genre. Offline Backup also adapts as you listen, ensuring you have a steady stream of new tracks to explore.



In short, if you happen to forget to download your favorite audio, Offline Backup offers a convenient way to access music without using additional data or storage. This feature will start rolling out on Android and iOS this week, along with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The playlist will show up once you've enabled offline listening and streamed over five songs recently. To adjust your offline listening settings, just follow these steps:

  1. Go to Settings and privacy
  2. Select Storage
  3. Toggle the Offline listening option

Spotify says that the Offline Backup playlist will automatically show up on your home screen when you're offline. You can also add it to your library for quicker access whenever you need it.

I find this new feature quite useful, and I'm definitely going to give it a shot. It'll help save on storage, and let's face it, not everyone remembers to download music for later. Even if you've got some playlists saved, it's nice to have fresh options, like tracks from your latest Discover Weekly that you might have rushed through before.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.

