Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Spotify expands AI Playlist feature to more countries

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service Music
Spotify icon
Spotify, just like many other companies that provide services to bigger audiences, jumped on the AI bandwagon ever since Microsoft and Google made a big deal out of it.

The company has been testing a new AI Playlist feature since April, but only Premium subscribers in the United Kingdom and Australia had access to this tool that allow them to discover music that perfectly match their needs.

Today, Spotify announced that it’s expanding the availability of the AI Playlist feature to even more countries. As of right now, AI Playlist in English is rolling out in beta to Premium users on Android and iOS devices in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The Playlist AI feature combines Spotify’s personalization technology with generative AI. It offers users an easy way to create and curate the perfect musical mix. According to Spotify, since it launched in the UK and Australia back in April, Premium subscribers made use of AI Playlist to create millions of playlists.

Since it’s powered by AI, Spotify users can create a playlist with the help of this feature by simply using unique prompts in the chat, such as “upbeat pop music for my European summer vacation” or “a romantic playlist for date night at home.”

Spotify also says that the best playlists are generated with prompts that contain a mix of genres, moods, artists, or decades. The music streaming service mentions that users can also reference places, animals, activities, movie characters, colors, and even emojis when creating playlist using this AI-powered feature.

Spotify expands AI Playlist feature to more countries


If you live in one of the countries mentioned above and you’re subscribed to Spotify, here is how you can access the AI Playlist feature:

  • From Your Library, tap the “+” button at the top-right corner of the app and select “AI Playlist.”
  • Select one of the suggested prompts or type your own.
  • Spotify will curate a personalized playlist featuring the tracks, artists, and genres we think you’ll like.
  • From there, you can easily manage the selection of songs by previewing and deleting tracks, or ask Spotify to refine the playlist with additional prompts.
  • Tap “Create,” and your new playlist will be saved automatically in Your Library.

Keep in mind that AI Playlist is still in beta, so it might not provide the results you want all the time, especially for non-music-related prompts (i.e. current events, specific brands).
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless