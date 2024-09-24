Spotify expands AI Playlist feature to more countries
Spotify, just like many other companies that provide services to bigger audiences, jumped on the AI bandwagon ever since Microsoft and Google made a big deal out of it.
The company has been testing a new AI Playlist feature since April, but only Premium subscribers in the United Kingdom and Australia had access to this tool that allow them to discover music that perfectly match their needs.
The Playlist AI feature combines Spotify’s personalization technology with generative AI. It offers users an easy way to create and curate the perfect musical mix. According to Spotify, since it launched in the UK and Australia back in April, Premium subscribers made use of AI Playlist to create millions of playlists.
Spotify also says that the best playlists are generated with prompts that contain a mix of genres, moods, artists, or decades. The music streaming service mentions that users can also reference places, animals, activities, movie characters, colors, and even emojis when creating playlist using this AI-powered feature.
If you live in one of the countries mentioned above and you’re subscribed to Spotify, here is how you can access the AI Playlist feature:
Keep in mind that AI Playlist is still in beta, so it might not provide the results you want all the time, especially for non-music-related prompts (i.e. current events, specific brands).
Today, Spotify announced that it’s expanding the availability of the AI Playlist feature to even more countries. As of right now, AI Playlist in English is rolling out in beta to Premium users on Android and iOS devices in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.
Since it’s powered by AI, Spotify users can create a playlist with the help of this feature by simply using unique prompts in the chat, such as “upbeat pop music for my European summer vacation” or “a romantic playlist for date night at home.”
- From Your Library, tap the “+” button at the top-right corner of the app and select “AI Playlist.”
- Select one of the suggested prompts or type your own.
- Spotify will curate a personalized playlist featuring the tracks, artists, and genres we think you’ll like.
- From there, you can easily manage the selection of songs by previewing and deleting tracks, or ask Spotify to refine the playlist with additional prompts.
- Tap “Create,” and your new playlist will be saved automatically in Your Library.
