Spotify’s expensive "Supremium" plan leaks again
Spotify revealed plans to launch a “super” Premium plan about one year ago, but the already confirmed tier hasn’t arrived yet. The streaming service has been mum on anything related to what was previously known as Spotify Hi-Fi tier.
Last month, the first details about the upcoming plan emerged, along with its price and its new name. Today, we have new information that adds to what we already knew from the previous report courtesy to Chris Messina.
Spotify couldn’t have not added some AI-related features as well, so expect a bunch of AI playlist generation tools to be available for Supremium subscribers too.
Spotify announced earlier this week that Premium users will have access to 150,000 audiobooks as part of their subscriptions. However, they will be limited to just 15 hours of listening per month. Apparently, Supremium subscribers will be able to listen to any of the free audiobooks available for 20-30 hours per month, so a lot more than Premium users.
Obviously, the selling point of the Supremium tier is support for 24-bit lossless audio, but the upcoming plan will also include Last.fm-style listening stats.
The report also confirms that Spotify’s Supremium plan will be available for $19.99 per month, which is quite a lot compared to the Premium plan ($11 per month).
First off, Spotify’s most expensive tier is now referred to as “Supremium,” but we already knew that. Secondly, the upcoming plan will offer access to something called “Your Sound Capsule,” which might be similar to the service’s Playlist in a Bottle” feature. Just like the name suggests, you’ll be able to create a playlist in a “time capsule” that you’ll be able open and listen to after one year (or more?).
Additionally, Spotify Supremium will feature advanced playlist mixing tool, something that we’ve already talked about in our previous report. That includes BPM, vibe, mood, activity and genre, and more.
