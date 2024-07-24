Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Here's how Spotify will help to prevent self-harm

By
Spotify could connect you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if you're searching for risky
Spotify is aiming to create a safer online environment for young people, the popular streaming service announced.

There's a recent blog piece by Marcelina Slota (Head of Spotify's Platform Integrity) that states so.

With safety being a "top priority" for Spotify, the company aims to make it easier for young people and parents to understand and navigate the digital world. That's why Spotify announced a new Parental Guide to assist in this effort and joined the Tech Coalition to share best practices within the industry for upholding youth safety.

The Tech Coalition is an organization that unites the global tech industry to foster a safer online environment for young people by preventing and combating online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This partnership expands Spotify's network of trusted third-party experts who help advise its teams on launching policies and products with safety by design.

In addition to partnering with global experts, Spotify works to craft a safe and enjoyable experience for young people in several ways, including:

  • Establishing a zero-tolerance policy against content that exploits children and Platform Rules that ban illegal and/or abusive behaviors that could harm children;
  • Leveraging machine learning signals and establishing user reporting mechanisms to detect potential policy and/or legal violations;
  • Staffing teams around the clock to review and promptly remove potentially violating or explicit content; and
  • Connecting potentially vulnerable users to mental health resources when they search for content related to suicide, self-harm, and disordered eating content.

The aforementioned mental health resources include the US' National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the TREVOR Project, National Eating Disorders services, and more.

So, if you or someone you know is struggling or thinking about self-harm, there are ways to get help. If you’re concerned about self-harm, drug or alcohol usage, or depression, please talk to someone or reach out to one of the organizations listed below for professional support.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

