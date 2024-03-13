Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Spotify launches music videos for Premium users in select countries

Wireless service Music
@cosminvasile
Spotify launches music videos for Premium users in select countries
Spotify is adding a new perk to its Premium service, but only in nearly a dozen countries. The streaming company announced today that it has started to roll out music videos to Premium Spotify users in 11 markets.

The new feature is still in beta, which probably the reason Spotify didn’t make music videos available worldwide. For now, music videos from a select catalog are available for Premium users in the following countries: Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, Kenya, and the United Kingdom.

Regardless of what platform they use to listen to their favorite music, Premium users can head to their device of choice and select the “Switch to Video” toggle for supported music tracks. The music video should immediately start playing from the beginning within the Now Playing view.

So many times in my own experience and for countless others, music videos play a key role in hooking you: taking you from being a listener to leaning in and becoming a fan. They’re an important part of so many artists’ tool kits, and it’s a natural fit for them to live in the same place that more than half a billion people choose to listen to music.


Spotify also implemented the ability to watch music videos in full screen by turning a phone/tablet to watch in landscape mode. When you’re ready to return to background listening, you can press “Switch to Audio.”

According to Spotify, this beta version of music videos features a limited catalog of hits from global artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, as well as local favorites like Aluna and Asake.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung's trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 makes it a brilliant choice for bargain hunters
Samsung's trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 makes it a brilliant choice for bargain hunters

Latest News

Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
15,363 Roku accounts were compromised, so it’s time to change your password
15,363 Roku accounts were compromised, so it’s time to change your password
Can a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip really end the iPhone supremacy days?
Can a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip really end the iPhone supremacy days?
Can the Moto G Power (2024) dethrone the budget phone king?
Can the Moto G Power (2024) dethrone the budget phone king?
Best iPad Pro deals in 2024: top offers on the most popular iPad Pro models
Best iPad Pro deals in 2024: top offers on the most popular iPad Pro models
Nothing Phone (2a)’s first update brings camera and performance improvements
Nothing Phone (2a)’s first update brings camera and performance improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless