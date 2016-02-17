How to force landscape or portrait mode in apps like Instagram and others (Android)

If you're an Instagram user, you've probably noticed that the app is always in portrait mode, regardless of your device's screen orientation. Of course, Instagram's UI is specifically designed to work best in portrait mode, but what if you sometimes want to view it in landscape mode? Well, there are some Android apps that can force your screen's content to be displayed in any orientation, at any time. Rotation Control is such an app.





Rotation Control is easy to use and can be downloaded for free from Google Play.





After you install the app and open it on your phone, you have to enable its "Start controlling rotation" feature - this is necessary in order to actually have control over your screen's orientation.













The option always forces your screen to show content in landscape mode, regardless of what app you're using and how you're holding your device. As you can see on the last screenshot above, you can also choose the app to "Start on boot" and you won't need to launch it every time you need to change to landscape for Instagram and other apps.



Once you enable the "Start controlling rotation" feature, Rotation Control will be accessible from your phone's status bar, displaying a set of options that are one swipe (down) away at any time.







You can also force your screen to always stay in portrait mode, you have to tap the third option as you see on the screenshot:



This option is usually the default one when you launch the app itself.





When you no longer need Rotation Control to stay in your status bar, you just have to disable its "Start controlling rotation" feature.



Alternatively, if you think you'll be using the app frequently, you can leave the feature enabled, while also enabling the "Start on boot" option (seen above in the first image) - thus, Rotation Control will automatically show up in the status bar when you power up your phone.