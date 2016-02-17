Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

View

Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

View
Android How-to

How to force landscape or portrait mode in apps like Instagram and others (Android)

Florin T., Iskra P.
posted by Florin T., Iskra P.
Nov 19, 2020, 7:05 AM
How to force landscape or portrait mode in apps like Instagram and others (Android)
If you're an Instagram user, you've probably noticed that the app is always in portrait mode, regardless of your device's screen orientation. Of course, Instagram's UI is specifically designed to work best in portrait mode, but what if you sometimes want to view it in landscape mode? Well, there are some Android apps that can force your screen's content to be displayed in any orientation, at any time. Rotation Control is such an app. 

Rotation Control is easy to use and can be downloaded for free from Google Play. 

Download Rotation Control here


After you install the app and open it on your phone, you have to enable its "Start controlling rotation" feature - this is necessary in order to actually have control over your screen's orientation.


Once you enable the "Start controlling rotation" feature, Rotation Control will be accessible from your phone's status bar, displaying a set of options that are one swipe (down) away at any time.

The option always forces your screen to show content in landscape mode, regardless of what app you're using and how you're holding your device. As you can see on the last screenshot above, you can also choose the app to "Start on boot" and you won't need to launch it every time you need to change to landscape for Instagram and other apps.


You can also force your screen to always stay in portrait mode, you have to tap the third option as you see on the screenshot:

This option is usually the default one when you launch the app itself.

When you no longer need Rotation Control to stay in your status bar, you just have to disable its "Start controlling rotation" feature.

Alternatively, if you think you'll be using the app frequently, you can leave the feature enabled, while also enabling the "Start on boot" option (seen above in the first image) - thus, Rotation Control will automatically show up in the status bar when you power up your phone.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Get a Galaxy S20 5G series or Galaxy Note20 5G series phone for up to $750 off at Best Buy
Popular stories
Microsoft kicks off Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Popular stories
Huawei confirms sale of entire Honor smartphone business
Popular stories
Google Store Black Friday deals revealed: Pixel 5 5G, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless