Up Next:
Spotify testing a fancy AI playlist feature that will let AI pick songs for you based on a prompt
Generative AI is the trend these days, and for around a year and a half, the tech has been making its way into apps, phones, and what-have-you. Now, AI is also getting added to Spotify, and the tech will be helping you make playlists with a prompt, reports Android Authority.
The new feature is in its beta testing period and is currently available only to Premium users in Australia and the UK. Spotify announced the feature for Premium users on April 7. The new capability will allow you to create playlists with a prompt.
Prompts for the AI can consist of places, animals, activities, colors, emojis, and even movie characters. The best prompts combine moods, artists, genres, and decades. The playlists can be further refined with follow-up prompts.
For now, the launch is in beta, so don't get too hyped that it will come to you soon. We do hope more markets will be getting this fun and useful feature soon though, but Spotify has not disclosed a timeline for its release just yet.
Spotify testing generative AI to help you with playlist
The new feature is in its beta testing period and is currently available only to Premium users in Australia and the UK. Spotify announced the feature for Premium users on April 7. The new capability will allow you to create playlists with a prompt.
Examples of prompts include "relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season" and "a playlist that makes me feel like the main character". As you can see, those are far from simple commands, and it would be very interesting what AI can include in such playlists.
Prompts for the AI can consist of places, animals, activities, colors, emojis, and even movie characters. The best prompts combine moods, artists, genres, and decades. The playlists can be further refined with follow-up prompts.
Of course, Spotify has measures to prevent offensive prompts, but at this point, it is not clear what those are.
For now, the launch is in beta, so don't get too hyped that it will come to you soon. We do hope more markets will be getting this fun and useful feature soon though, but Spotify has not disclosed a timeline for its release just yet.
Things that are NOT allowed: