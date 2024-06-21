Spotify introduces new lower-cost "Basic" plan for those who don't use audiobooks

Image credit — PhoneArena

Additionally, these plans don't appear to be available for new subscribers but only as a downgrade for existing ones. The blog post does not mention this, but it does say that it is being offered only to "eligible U.S. subscribers." Currently, new subscribers only have the option to sign up for a premium plan on the Spotify website. It is unclear if the basic plan will be offered should you start a free trial, then try to downgrade or cancel while the trial is still active.





With the introduction of the Basic plan, Spotify is now competitive with Apple Music's individual plan and YouTube Music Premium, which also costs $10.99 per month. This new offering gives users more flexibility and choice when it comes to their music streaming subscriptions.

It's worth noting that while the Premium Duo and Premium Family plans, priced at $15.99 and $19.99 per month respectively, still include audiobook access. Couples or families who do not use this feature might consider switching to the Basic plan for potential savings. Audiobooks are still being offered separately as an add-on at $9.99 per month.