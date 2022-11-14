Spotify introduces new billing choice for Android users
Spotify and Google announced over the weekend they have partnered to offer customers using Android devices a new purchase experience. The new feature was first unveiled back in March but wasn’t released right away. After months of working to build the so-called User Choice Billing (UCB), the feature is now rolling out to Android users.
Spotify is one of the first companies to implement UCB with Google. First tested with Google Play, the new feature is meant to provide users and developers more flexibility and choice when it comes to purchasing and selling products.
Google Play’s user choice billing was initially introduced in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, and the European Economic Area, and later on expanded to the United States, Brazil, and South Africa. We can’t confirm if the same regions are targeted by Spotify, but at least some of these countries should have the new user billing choice available.
That said, if you’re living in one of the select markets where Spotify introduced the new feature, and you’re using an Android device, you should soon be able to choose how to pay for your Spotify subscription. If you’re using an iOS device, then you’ll probably never benefit from this particular option, or at least not anytime soon.
With the new User Choice Billing feature, Spotify users will be able to subscribe and make purchases using the payment option they want. Starting this week, UCB is making its way to Spotify subscribers in select markets around the world. Although Spotify did not mention where exactly the feature should be available in the next few days, it did confirm that it will expand the test to more markets in the coming weeks.
Bumble and Spotify are the first companies that partner with Google to provide their customers with new user choice billing, but more names might pop up in the coming months if the new feature proves to be successful.
