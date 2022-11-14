 Spotify introduces new billing choice for Android users - PhoneArena
Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Spotify introduces new billing choice for Android users

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Spotify introduces new billing choice for Android users
Spotify and Google announced over the weekend they have partnered to offer customers using Android devices a new purchase experience. The new feature was first unveiled back in March but wasn’t released right away. After months of working to build the so-called User Choice Billing (UCB), the feature is now rolling out to Android users.

With the new User Choice Billing feature, Spotify users will be able to subscribe and make purchases using the payment option they want. Starting this week, UCB is making its way to Spotify subscribers in select markets around the world. Although Spotify did not mention where exactly the feature should be available in the next few days, it did confirm that it will expand the test to more markets in the coming weeks.

Spotify is one of the first companies to implement UCB with Google. First tested with Google Play, the new feature is meant to provide users and developers more flexibility and choice when it comes to purchasing and selling products.

Google Play’s user choice billing was initially introduced in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, and the European Economic Area, and later on expanded to the United States, Brazil, and South Africa. We can’t confirm if the same regions are targeted by Spotify, but at least some of these countries should have the new user billing choice available.

Bumble and Spotify are the first companies that partner with Google to provide their customers with new user choice billing, but more names might pop up in the coming months if the new feature proves to be successful.

That said, if you’re living in one of the select markets where Spotify introduced the new feature, and you’re using an Android device, you should soon be able to choose how to pay for your Spotify subscription. If you’re using an iOS device, then you’ll probably never benefit from this particular option, or at least not anytime soon.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon knocks the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G under $1,000 for the first time ever
Amazon knocks the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G under $1,000 for the first time ever
Spotify introduces new billing choice for Android users
Spotify introduces new billing choice for Android users
Dream camera phone with 1-inch sensor and two zoom cameras gets a release date, promises to crush iPhone and Galaxy
Dream camera phone with 1-inch sensor and two zoom cameras gets a release date, promises to crush iPhone and Galaxy
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is now getting Android 13 update
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is now getting Android 13 update
Samsung's 5G Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra officially join the Android 13 club
Samsung's 5G Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra officially join the Android 13 club
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts

Popular stories

Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
Random new Amazon deal makes Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 cheaper than ever
Random new Amazon deal makes Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 cheaper than ever
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are currently a steal at Walmart
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are currently a steal at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless