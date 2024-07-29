Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Spotify expands its library with audiobooks from over 100 publishers

After introducing a tier specifically dedicated to audiobooks, Spotify is now expanding its library to offer potential customers a reason to pay the expensive subscription price.

The world’s biggest music streaming service announced a huge deal to add audiobooks from over 100 Ingram-distributed publishers to its library. Spotify is bringing audiobooks from Europa Editions, Milkweed Editions, G&D Media, Bard Press, New Society Publishers, and more to its customers.

Our partnership with Ingram Content Group is part of our goal to bring more independent authors to Spotify to get their books heard through our Audiobooks in Premium offering. As one of the biggest distributors for independent publishers around the world, we are excited to have Ingram to help grow the industry and create additional ways for their authors and publishers to reach new audiences.


Spotify has already revealed some of the titles that audiobook fans will be able to listen to if they decide to join its service, such as The Hurting Kind, Mo Bunnell’s forthcoming Give to Grow, and bestselling author Bob Proctor’s Born Rich.

Besides that, listeners in the United States can also dive into Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize-winning novel The Promise and Anne Berest’s international bestseller The Postcard.

According to Spotify, since launching audiobooks in its Premium offering last year, more people have joined the service trying new and different books, with hundreds of thousands of unique titles streamed.

The streaming service says that it’s not just the bestsellers that are popular among listeners, but back catalog titles are also gaining popularity. It appears that of the top 10 audiobooks on Spotify, nine are backlist titles, and six of those were released over five years ago.

This is the second major audiobooks announcement from Spotify, after the streaming company revealed back in May a deal with Bonnier Books UK and Blackstone Publishing to have their libraries of audio titles added to its Audiobooks offer.
