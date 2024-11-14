Spotify announces new ways creators can make money on its platform
Spotify just announced a new Partner Program that monetizes audio and video starting on January 2, 2025, offering new ways for creators to earn money on the platform. Also, Spotify is now offering podcast creators (even smaller ones) the ability to earn from subscriptions.
The new program is offering creators on Spotify two ways to get paid. First off, you can earn a share of ad revenue from your content on all platforms through the Spotify Partner Program. Also, you can earn money through monthly podcast subscriptions.
These two ways to earn money on Spotify come with their requirements though. The Spotify Partner Program requires participants to host and upload their content through the Spotify for Creators platform. On top of that, creators need to have streamed 10,000 hours and at least 2,000 unique views in a 30-day period. They also should have at least 12 episodes published.
These new monetization programs will be available for Spotify users in the United States, UK, Canada, and Australia starting in January of next year.
Spotify has been working on making its video and music content more mainstream. Recently, the company launched an integration with TikTok and Instagram so that users can post tracks on these social media platforms.
The monthly podcast subscriptions will allow listeners to support creators directly. Like any other subscription on a platform, subscribing to a creator would give you exclusive bonus content and perks.
As for subscriptions, this option will be available to podcast creators who have at least two published episodes. They also need to have at least 100 unique Spotify listeners in a 60-day period.
I really like Spotify and I'm happy that the company is offering artists more ways to earn money on it. The requirements seem reasonable, and I personally can't wait to see these changes live so creators get to earn more money from doing what they love.
