Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Spotify accuses Apple of unfair practices with volume control changes

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps Music
Spotify accuses Apple of unfair practices with volume control changes
Spotify and Apple have had a pretty rocky relationship. Now, Spotify is claiming Apple has broken its Spotify Connect feature when it comes to the volume button control.

At first, volume button behavior may seem like a small thing, and a pretty small deal to argue about. But when you're making an audio app, such as Spotify for example, it becomes quite an important thing. Spotify is now claiming a recent change from Apple caused the functionality to break for Spotify Connect.

Spotify Connect allows you to stream to connected devices on iOS. Previously, you were able to use the physical buttons on the side of your iPhone to adjust the volume, but now, this functionality no longer works.

As a workaround, Spotify users on iOS are directed to use the volume slider in the Spotify Connect menu in the app to control the volume on connected devices. Which is a much more cumbersome process.

According to Spotify's claim, Apple is in violation of the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) because of this change. There is a specific part in the DMA (Article 6 (7)), which says that a gatekeeper company shall allow providers of services access to the same hardware and software features controlled via the operating system. At least, when it comes to effective interoperability.

Spotify claims that Apple's HomePod and Apple TV integrate with the iPhone in a unique way and you can use the iPhone's volume buttons to control volume for those devices. And this was available to Spotify Connect too, but no, not anymore.

Spotify reportedly made requests to Apple to introduce a similar solution for third-party developers comparable to what is already offered to users who have HomePod or Apple TV devices. Apple reportedly said that Spotify requires apps to integrate with HomePod to access the tech.

Recommended Stories
Right now, Spotify sends a notification directing the user to the volume control in the app if it detects a volume button press when Spotify Connect is being used.

Spotify's frustration with Apple over the broken volume button control seems justified, especially since it's a key feature for an audio app. Apple's refusal to fix this issue for third-party developers like Spotify feels unfair, and it raises concerns about whether Apple is playing by the rules, especially under the EU's Digital Markets Act.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless