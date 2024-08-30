Spotify accuses Apple of unfair practices with volume control changes
Spotify and Apple have had a pretty rocky relationship. Now, Spotify is claiming Apple has broken its Spotify Connect feature when it comes to the volume button control.
At first, volume button behavior may seem like a small thing, and a pretty small deal to argue about. But when you're making an audio app, such as Spotify for example, it becomes quite an important thing. Spotify is now claiming a recent change from Apple caused the functionality to break for Spotify Connect.
As a workaround, Spotify users on iOS are directed to use the volume slider in the Spotify Connect menu in the app to control the volume on connected devices. Which is a much more cumbersome process.
Spotify claims that Apple's HomePod and Apple TV integrate with the iPhone in a unique way and you can use the iPhone's volume buttons to control volume for those devices. And this was available to Spotify Connect too, but no, not anymore.
Spotify reportedly made requests to Apple to introduce a similar solution for third-party developers comparable to what is already offered to users who have HomePod or Apple TV devices. Apple reportedly said that Spotify requires apps to integrate with HomePod to access the tech.
Right now, Spotify sends a notification directing the user to the volume control in the app if it detects a volume button press when Spotify Connect is being used.
According to Spotify's claim, Apple is in violation of the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) because of this change. There is a specific part in the DMA (Article 6 (7)), which says that a gatekeeper company shall allow providers of services access to the same hardware and software features controlled via the operating system. At least, when it comes to effective interoperability.
Spotify's frustration with Apple over the broken volume button control seems justified, especially since it's a key feature for an audio app. Apple's refusal to fix this issue for third-party developers like Spotify feels unfair, and it raises concerns about whether Apple is playing by the rules, especially under the EU's Digital Markets Act.
