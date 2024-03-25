Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

While the US seeks ways to subdue TikTok, Spain bans Telegram

TikTok is feeling the heat – 170 million Americans’ favorite app might be facing a nation-wide ban, but Spain is a step ahead.

Spain's High Court ordered the suspension of messaging app Telegram (via Reuters).

The popular chat’s services in the country are being put on a pause after media companies said it was allowing users to upload their content without permission – and they don’t like that.

That’s why from today, Monday, the use of Telegram in Spain will be temporarily suspended after a request by companies including Atresmedia, EGEDA, Mediaset and Telefonica.

The one to make that decision was Judge Santiago Pedraz who has issued an order to temporarily suspend Telegram's services in Spain pending an investigation into the claims. Mobile phone operators will be tasked with implementing the service block, according to a court source.

In Spain, Telegram ranks as the fourth most popular messaging platform, as reported by the competition watchdog CNMC, with nearly 19% of the Spanish population (or more than 9 million people) saying they’re using the app.

Telegram has about 800 million monthly active users globally these days.

Spain’s EL PAIS reports on the matter and cites Fernando Suárez, the president of the General Council of Professional Colleges of Computer Engineering of Spain. According to him, “It’s like deciding to close a province of our country because a case of drug trafficking or a robbery occurred within the territory.”

The report notes that unlike Meta (think Facebook, Instagram), Telegram refuses to share information with the authorities.

According to cybersecurity expert Rafel López, Telegram is sought-after because of that: “In WhatsApp, there are back doors for the NSA and different intelligence agencies to enter. Not on Telegram. Nothing is shared there.”

