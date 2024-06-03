Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Spain bans Facebook and Instagram's election tools ahead of EU Parliament election

By
0comments
Spain bans Facebook and Instagram's election tools ahead of EU Parliament election
Meta was planning on introducing two election-centric tools for the EU Parliament election in June. However, Spain has blocked Meta from rolling the features out on Facebook and Instagram in the country.

Data protection agency AEPD used its powers from the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to ban Election Day information and Voter Information tools on the two social media platforms for up to three months.

Meta was planning to launch these tools ahead of the European Parliament election. The company stated that the tools were designed to comply with the GDPR, and while it disagrees with the AEPD's stance, it reportedly will comply with the order.

The data protection agency was scrutinizing the way Meta planned to process the data in the tools. It also said that there was no justification for collecting age data, and it criticized Meta's intent to retain the data after the election in June.

Meta also planned to process user interactions with the two election tools, as well as gender information. The Data Protection agency argues that this could put the risk of rights and freedoms of Instagram and FB users, and would increase the volume of info collected about them for more detailed profiles.

The watchdog also claims that Meta will identify users as eligible voters based on IP addresses and profile data about where they live. However, to vote in the election you need to be an adult national of any EU member state. Therefore the agency argues that Meta's approach targets non-EU citizens who happen to live in member countries, while it leaves out EU citizens who currently don't live in Europe.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move

Latest News

The powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is heavily discounted on Amazon and ready to serve without breaking the bank
The powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is heavily discounted on Amazon and ready to serve without breaking the bank
OnePlus Nord 4 tipped to launch next month
OnePlus Nord 4 tipped to launch next month
TikTok says it's not building a US-only algorithm, calls report about it "factually inaccurate"
TikTok says it's not building a US-only algorithm, calls report about it "factually inaccurate"
Apple TV+ app might be on its way to Android phones
Apple TV+ app might be on its way to Android phones
iPhone 16 AI features: Here is what to look forward to
iPhone 16 AI features: Here is what to look forward to
Enjoy your summer vibes with the popular JBL Flip 5, now available at an unbeatable price on Amazon
Enjoy your summer vibes with the popular JBL Flip 5, now available at an unbeatable price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless