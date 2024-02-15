The affordable Soundcore Space One dropped to their best price on Amazon UK

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The affordable Soundcore Anker Space One dropped to their best price on Amazon UK
What bears a music note symbol, is comfortable to wear, delivers Hi-Res audio, and keeps you immersed in your music for up to 40 hours on a single charge? The Soundcore Anker Space One, of course! These ANC headphones typically cost about £89.99, which is far from pricey, but you can now get them at their lowest-ever price on Amazon UK. Now, that sounds like a bargain, doesn’t it?

At 20% off (possibly for a limited time), these headphones are indeed more affordable than ever at this merchant. Previously, Amazon UK has offered casual listeners a chance to claim £10 off these budget wireless headphones, which is almost twice less than what you can save right now! Don’t think twice and act fast on this fantastic deal!

In Soundcore’s own words, these headphones offer an impressive 98% noise reduction. The Adaptive ANC technology used here is designed to block mid to high-frequency sounds, giving you much-needed alone time with your music while commuting, at home, and practically anywhere else.

As has become customary for some Soundcore products, the Space One support LDAC codec, allowing you to enjoy Hi-Res audio when paired with a suitable Android device. As if that’s not enough, they also have a HearID feature that can be accessed via the Soundcore app.

HearID personalizes the sound based on your hearing, providing a tailored sound that should better meet your needs. Via the app, you can also access the EQ settings. But that’s not all! The headphones also feature Bluetooth 5.3 and have three integrated mics with an AI algorithm for clear call quality in various settings.

Then again, arguably the biggest strength of this headset, aside from its affordability, is its massive battery life. The Space One give you up to 55 hours of uninterrupted listening time with ANC off or about 40 hours with ANC. One of these headphones’ main competitors by Sony, the WH-CH720N, offer five hours less listening time.

