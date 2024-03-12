Up Next:
The good-sounding Soundcore Space A40 are dirt cheap on Amazon and a real bargain for the frugal ones
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Apple's AirPods Pro 2, and Bose's QuietComfort Ultra may be among the best earbuds you can buy right now, but they cost an arm and a leg. So, if you don't want to break the bank, you are most likely in the market for earbuds in the sub-$100 price range. The problem is that there are plenty of budget earbuds out there, making finding good-sounding earphones a hard feat to accomplish.
Although these bad boys were available at an even sweeter 47% discount a few weeks ago, their current 41% price cut is still pretty great, considering it lets you save $41 and get them for under $60. So, even at the lower 41% markdown, the Soundcore Space A40 are still a bang for your buck and an unmissable deal!
They may be budget-friendly, but the Soundcore Space A40 deliver pretty awesome sound, which you can easily tailor to your liking via the built-in EQ in their companion Soundcore app. Additionally, they offer pretty capable ANC, letting you enjoy your favorite songs without pesky noises from the outside world.
Another key selling point of the Soundcore Space A40 is their outstanding battery life. On their own, the earbuds deliver up to 10 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, with their case, their total playback time goes up to 50 hours, which is just incredible, especially given the price of these handsome fellas.
So, act fast and get your Soundcore Space A40 at a heavily reduced price through this deal while you still can!
But fret not, as we are back with another awesome deal that allows you to snatch good-sounding earbuds on the cheap. The offer is available on Amazon and is on the budget-friendly Soundcore Space A40, which are currently discounted by a whopping 41%.
