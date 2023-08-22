Soundcore By Anker Rave Party 2 is available with a tempting discount at Walmart

Grab the Soundcore Rave Party 2 and save big on Walmart If you want to power up the party and make it more memorable with an exceptional light show, add the Soundcore Rave Party 2 to your tech collection. This speaker is now available at $70 off its regular price, making it quite a tempting purchase. Get it while you still can at this incredible price! $70 off (31%) $159 $229 Buy at Walmart



True, it doesn't bear the



For an epic and unforgettable party, you can sync this speaker with over 100 Soundcore speakers using PartyCast. The result is a beat-driven light show that’ll undoubtedly captivate your audience. As if that’s not enough, this speaker allows sound customization via the app. Changing the light show is also possible via Soundcore’s app.



Other perks include a microphone input with reverb adjustment whenever you feel like singing your heart out. Also, you don’t have to worry about the occasional splash of water whenever you take the party by the lake — the Soundcore Bluetooth speaker boasts an IPX4 rating.



With a total undisturbed playtime of up to 16 hours, this speaker won’t stop your jams in the heat of the moment. As you can see, it provides quite a bit of value for money that may make you get it even at its regular price. But now that it's $70 cheaper, it can be even more irresistible for some. True, it doesn't bear the Sony or JBL logo, neither did it make it on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers , but it's pretty capable of making your party truly memorable nonetheless. With the Soundcore Rave Party 2, any gathering can become an illuminated dance fest. With as much as 120W of stereo sound, this speaker isn’t for the faint of heart. And if, for some reason, the sound isn’t loud enough, you can always enhance the beat with BassUp technology.For an epic and unforgettable party, you can sync this speaker with over 100 Soundcore speakers using PartyCast. The result is a beat-driven light show that’ll undoubtedly captivate your audience. As if that’s not enough, this speaker allows sound customization via the app. Changing the light show is also possible via Soundcore’s app.Other perks include a microphone input with reverb adjustment whenever you feel like singing your heart out. Also, you don’t have to worry about the occasional splash of water whenever you take the party by the lake — the Soundcore Bluetooth speaker boasts an IPX4 rating.With a total undisturbed playtime of up to 16 hours, this speaker won’t stop your jams in the heat of the moment. As you can see, it provides quite a bit of value for money that may make you get it even at its regular price. But now that it's $70 cheaper, it can be even more irresistible for some.

Are you planning a party soon? Or you’re a fan of loud music and want a great portable speaker that can be carried around everywhere you go? If you answered yes to any of these questions, we might be able to suggest something that might just meet your needs. Allow us to present the Soundcore by Anker Rave Party 2, which is now heavily discounted at Walmart.Typically, you’d have to dig into your pockets for a hefty $229 to get this item. However, the speaker is now available for just $159. By all means, the markdown is more than exciting, especially considering all the cool extras and features this bad boy features. So, if you’re seeking new ways to make the party more exciting without paying an arm and a leg, we suggest you act fast and grab this Bluetooth speaker before it’s too late.