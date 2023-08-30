Treat yourself to the Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker at Amazon and save
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Feature-rich and with a great price tag, the Soundcore Motion+ is a fantastic speaker that can make your Labor Day party even more unforgettable. It may not bear the Sony or JBL logo, but it’s still powerful and compact enough to meet most people’s needs. By the way, it now comes at a lower price on Amazon, sold for some 20% less than usual.
Just what makes this portable speaker a desirable addition to your party? Let’s find out. Firstly, it delivers 30W rich hi-res audio, further boosted by Qualcomm aptX. So, music streamed via Bluetooth should sound incredible, especially considering the Bluetooth speaker’s price range.
You get all sorts of extra perks on this small but capable portable Bluetooth speaker, including an IPX7 water resistance rating for peace of mind when you take the party by the lake, Bluetooth multipoint, stereo pairing, custom EQ via the Souncdore app, and more. With Anker’s own proprietary battery technology, this item can deliver up to 12 hours of nonstop music. And when the juice runs out, you can easily replenish it via a USB-C port.
Here are our two cents: this speaker may make a great addition to your next house party. While it may be far from the best budget speaker out there, it still provides good value for money. And now that it’s available at a lower price, it seems even more desirable.
With a regular price tag of just under $100, the Soundcore speaker is affordable even when it’s not on sale. But now that it’s some 20% cheaper, it can be a tempting choice even for the hardcore bargain hunters who still want their new speaker to tick (almost) all the boxes.
Just what makes this portable speaker a desirable addition to your party? Let’s find out. Firstly, it delivers 30W rich hi-res audio, further boosted by Qualcomm aptX. So, music streamed via Bluetooth should sound incredible, especially considering the Bluetooth speaker’s price range.
If your friends and family are into hip-hop or electronic music, you’d undoubtedly appreciate Anker Motion+’s intense bass, facilitated by the two passive radiators. Lows are additionally enhanced in real time by Anker’s BassUp technology. That’s not to say highs or mids are overpowered, though. The speaker should provide a balanced and clear sound no matter what music genre you and your party are into.
You get all sorts of extra perks on this small but capable portable Bluetooth speaker, including an IPX7 water resistance rating for peace of mind when you take the party by the lake, Bluetooth multipoint, stereo pairing, custom EQ via the Souncdore app, and more. With Anker’s own proprietary battery technology, this item can deliver up to 12 hours of nonstop music. And when the juice runs out, you can easily replenish it via a USB-C port.
Here are our two cents: this speaker may make a great addition to your next house party. While it may be far from the best budget speaker out there, it still provides good value for money. And now that it’s available at a lower price, it seems even more desirable.
Things that are NOT allowed: