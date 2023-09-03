The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are still available on Amazon with a tempting discount
Do you remember when we covered a tempting deal on the incredible Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro a few weeks ago? Incredibly, that deal is still live. Although these quality earbuds aren’t as cheap now as they were the first time we told you about the Amazon deal, they’re still very tempting, sold at 35% off their regular retail price.
These earbuds may not bear the Sony or Bose logo, but they’re still quite desirable. And deservedly so, for their affordable price tag isn’t the only great thing about them! They boast good ANC, enhanced by HearID. This technology tests your hearing to create a personalized sound profile, optimizing the level of noise reduction to suit your ears.
These earbuds sport a triple-point ergonomic shape to deliver all-day comfort. Moreover, they come with built-in pressure relief and four different sizes of silicone ear tips with flexible ear wings.
The battery life of these wireless earbuds is exceptional. You get up to eight hours of undisturbed listening time and up to three complete charges from the charging case. That’s quite impressive and lands them almost on par with what you can get from the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 or the Google Pixel Buds Pro.
As for the sound quality, these bad boys deliver hi-fi audio. They utilize dual coaxial driver technology to boost highs and lows without overpowering the mids. So, you should be able to clearly distinguish between the vocals and the instrumentals, enjoying a powerful bass and sparkling trebles.
So, if you missed the chance to grab a pair of Soundcore earbuds before, now might be a great time to treat yourself to these wireless earbuds. And in case you’d like to see what other options we have in store for you in time for Labor Day, we suggest you check out our Labor Day sales page. On it, you can find plenty of earbuds, headphones, and other tech items at discounted prices.
Then again, we know that now everyone likes in-ear headphones, and if you’re one of those people, we suggest you check out our best high-end wireless headphones page, where we’ve picked the best wireless headsets available right now on the market.
