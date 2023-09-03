The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are still available on Amazon with a tempting discount

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Deals
Do you remember when we covered a tempting deal on the incredible Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro a few weeks ago? Incredibly, that deal is still live. Although these quality earbuds aren’t as cheap now as they were the first time we told you about the Amazon deal, they’re still very tempting, sold at 35% off their regular retail price.

So, if you missed the chance to grab a pair of Soundcore earbuds before, now might be a great time to treat yourself to these wireless earbuds. And in case you’d like to see what other options we have in store for you in time for Labor Day, we suggest you check out our Labor Day sales page. On it, you can find plenty of earbuds, headphones, and other tech items at discounted prices.

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are 35% off at Amazon right now

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are still available at a lower price on Amazon. Right now, the earbuds are some 35% cheaper at the retailer. So, if you want to treat yourself to a great pair of wireless earbuds at a bargain price, now might be a good time to act. We believe the current markdown of 35% might not last way too long and suggest you take advantage while you still can.
$60 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


These earbuds may not bear the Sony or Bose logo, but they’re still quite desirable. And deservedly so, for their affordable price tag isn’t the only great thing about them! They boast good ANC, enhanced by HearID. This technology tests your hearing to create a personalized sound profile, optimizing the level of noise reduction to suit your ears.

At the end of the day, ANC isn’t the only thing people want in a new pair of earbuds, right? We also need a comfortable fit and a good sound quality. Well, if you choose the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, you should get both of those objectives.

These earbuds sport a triple-point ergonomic shape to deliver all-day comfort. Moreover, they come with built-in pressure relief and four different sizes of silicone ear tips with flexible ear wings.

The battery life of these wireless earbuds is exceptional. You get up to eight hours of undisturbed listening time and up to three complete charges from the charging case. That’s quite impressive and lands them almost on par with what you can get from the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 or the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

As for the sound quality, these bad boys deliver hi-fi audio. They utilize dual coaxial driver technology to boost highs and lows without overpowering the mids. So, you should be able to clearly distinguish between the vocals and the instrumentals, enjoying a powerful bass and sparkling trebles.

Then again, we know that now everyone likes in-ear headphones, and if you’re one of those people, we suggest you check out our best high-end wireless headphones page, where we’ve picked the best wireless headsets available right now on the market.

