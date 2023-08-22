Grab the budget-friendly Soundcore by Anker Space A40 with a sweet discount on Amazon

Scoop up the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 and save big on Amazon! The Soundcore by Anker Space A40 can now be yours with a sweet discount. With an amazing up to 50 hours of playtime with the charging case, auto-adjustable noise canceling, and many other cool perks, these earbuds can make for a great addition to your tech collection. Get them today at a discounted price and enjoy! $21 off (21%) Buy at Amazon



You might say a markdown of 21% isn’t all that much. But think about this: are there many alternatives to offer auto-adjustable noise cancelation and up to 50 hours of playtime with the charging case for under $80? We thought so, too.



According to Soundcore by Anker, these budget-friendly earbuds can reduce external noise by 98%. They automatically adjust the level of noise canceling to match your surrounding environment. Therefore, you should be able to get through a flight without hearing too much from crying babies, engines, and more.



The sound quality these bad boys deliver isn’t something outright exceptional. They feature Soundcore’s double-layer diaphragm drivers to deliver clear mids, exciting treble, and thumping bass that should satisfy most people’s needs.



The Soundcore by Anker Space A40 also support Sony’s LDAC codec for hi-res audio. As if that’s not enough, you can always play with the sound settings via the app to make it suitable for your preferences. Moreover, they feature six microphones to deliver clear sound for phone calls.



These lightweight and super affordable earbuds have as many as 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Like most wireless earbuds of today, they come in a wireless charging case. Storing the earbuds in the case between listening sessions extends playtime by up to 40 hours, giving you a total of 50 hours of playtime! Finally, they can be fast-charged — a quick 10-minute charge will provide you with four hours of juice.