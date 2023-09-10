You can still grab the Soundcore Space A40 at a discounted price on Amazon
Several weeks ago, we covered а killer deal on the budget-friendly Soundcore by Anker Space A40. Amazingly, those are still available with the same discount of 21% on Amazon. So, if you missed the deal the first time we mentioned it, we suggest you check it out now, for it’s indeed quite tempting.
These quality earbuds typically sell for $99.99. So, they’re a desirable option for bargain hunters even when they’re not on sale. But at 21% off, they’re much more appealing, especially when you add up all their impressive features.
Soundcore equipped them with double-layer diaphragm drivers to ensure outstanding sound. The Space A40 should deliver powerful bass, clear and immersive mids, and exciting treble. You can also use the LDAC mode for hi-res audio.
What makes this pair of wireless earbuds impressive is their ability to deliver many hours of undisturbed music. They boast about 10 hours of uninterrupted listening, which extends to as much as 50 hours of personal space. All you need to do to squeeze in as much juice from them as possible is store them in the charging case between listening sessions.
Do we think these are the best wireless earbuds in 2023? Probably not, but that’s not to say they’re low quality. On the contrary, it means that competition is too severe. Still, we believe the Space A40 have good value for money and should make a worthy investment.
While they certainly don’t bear a Sony or Samsung logo and can hardly match the performance, the Soundcore by Anker earbuds still tick a lot of boxes for their price bracket. For starters, they feature automatically adjusted noise canceling. This feature automatically selects a suitable level of noise cancelation that matches your environment.
While our ears haven’t tried on these earbuds yet, Soundcore advertises them to be as lightweight as a sheet of paper. They also have an ergonomic shape to fit comfortably in your ears. Amazingly, the earbuds come with five different sizes of ear tips, which is decidedly impressive. So, to sum up on this front, the Space A40 should feel comfortable and secure in your ears even after prolonged use.
