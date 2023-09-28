The Soundcore Anker Select Pro is once again discounted at Walmart
Wondering how to pump up the party without breaking the bank? Walmart is here to help. The online retailer has thrown an exciting deal on the Soundcore Anker Select Pro. The fantastic speaker is currently $30 cheaper, allowing you to get it for under $70.
Right off the bat, we have to warn you that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Soundcore speaker with that same discount. However, we’d like to point out that it hasn’t been available at Walmart with that same discount for over a month. So, if you’d like a great portable Bluetooth speaker without breaking the bank, we suggest you go for this one.
The Soundcore Anker Select Pro isn’t just suitable for your hiking adventures, though. You can take it by the pool without any hesitation whatsoever, for it’s fully water-resistant, boasting a decidedly impressive IPX7 rating. However, we advise you to be extra careful not to let it roll in the sand, as it doesn’t have dust protection.
The speaker won’t disappoint you on the battery life front, either. You can expect this bad boy to keep the tunes going for as many as 16 hours on a single charge. As if that’s not enough, the Soundcore Anker Select Pro also has PowerIQ charge-out technology that replenishes your phone’s battery while you play your favorite jams. Quite impressive for a $70 speaker, isn’t it?
What we like about this amazing item is that it provides just about enough to meet most people’s needs. It may not be the smallest speaker you can find on the market, but it’s very lightweight and easy to carry around. That’s because it also has a built-in handle for whenever you’re out hiking.
But it’s worth your money just because it has a high water-resistant rating. As a matter of fact, Soundcore went the extra mile with this portable speaker’s sound quality, giving you quite a bit of value for money. It has Soundcore’s proprietary BassUp technology, which helps you get deeper and more amplified bass for a truly memorable party.
