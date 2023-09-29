The incredible Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro are now 41% cheaper at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Finding a solid alternative to one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2023 at a bargain price isn’t very easy. Thankfully, retailers like Amazon sometimes throw exciting discounts to help you save on a new pair of high-quality earbuds. Take the merchant’s current offer on one of the most popular Soundcore Anker buds – the Liberty 3 Pro. These are currently 41% cheaper, meaning you can get them for just under $100.
What exactly do you get for your money here? All the basics and much more! Like every respectable pair of earbuds nowadays, these feature Active Noise Cancellation, also known as ANC. But not just any ANC – these earbuds analyze your ears to give you a personalized noise cancellation profile that fits your ears. That is made possible by Soundcore’s proprietary HearID technology.
A neat feature of the Liberty 3 Pro is that they support multiple device pairing. That allows easy switch between videos, music, phone calls, and more. You can enable multipoint connectivity via the app.
In addition, these earbuds will keep your favorite tunes going for up to eight hours on a single charge before they die out. But they come with a charging case! So, if you store them in the charging case between listening sessions, you can squeeze up to 32 hours of total playtime.
As you can see, these earbuds tick a lot of boxes for a pair that now goes for less than $100. Given that they haven’t been available at such a low price for over a month, we suggest you pull the trigger on Amazon’s deal and treat yourself to these awesome Soundcore buds. They should not disappoint.
Granted, these earbuds are decidedly an underdog, especially considering their harsh competition from brands like Sony, Samsung, and OnePlus. Although they’re less popular, the Liberty 3 Pro are actually quite incredible. And now that you can once again get them for 41% cheaper than usual, they make for a fantastic purchase.
