Android Sony

Sony Xperia 1.1 cameras could rival Galaxy S20's, possible specs suggest

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 30, 2020, 10:51 AM
Sony Xperia 1.1 cameras could rival Galaxy S20's, possible specs suggest
Smartphone manufacturers across the globe are preparing to unveil their newest flagship devices at MWC 2020 next month. Sony is no exception, and the latest Xperia 1.1 leak points towards a versatile camera setup on the back of the phone.

The Xperia's main camera could be better than the Galaxy S20's 


According to a new report by GSMArena, the Sony Xperia 1.1 is going to feature an advanced 12-megapixel main camera on the rear that boasts a huge 1/1.5” sensor size. 

If accurate, it means Sony’s new camera will be almost twice the size of the 12-megapixel shooter featured on the Galaxy S10 last year. It’s also bigger than the upgraded 12-megapixel sensor Samsung has chosen for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. 

It does, however, fall short of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s powerful 108-megapixel camera that reportedly features an incredible 1/1.3” sensor size. Still, Sony’s new implementation is certainly nothing to laugh about.

Telephoto, ultra-wide-angle, ToF, and a mystery component


Accompanying the all-new main camera will apparently be a 64-megapixel sensor coupled with a 3x telephoto zoom lens. The sensor in question reportedly offers a large 1/1.7” size and could be identical to the one used on the Galaxy S20, but little else is known at this stage.

Sony has chosen a 2-megapixel Time-of-Flight sensor to sit alongside these for improved portrait photography. Additionally, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper complete with the standard 1/3.4” sensor size is allegedly present. 

The final camera component remains quite the mystery at this stage. Today’s report mentions some sort of periscope lens designed to assist the telephoto shooter, but that seems quite odd considering its compact size. 

Instead, it could be a dot projector which acts as an advanced 3D sensing system when combined with the Time-of-Flight sensor. Theoretically, this could drastically improve AR content, but it’s simply a guess for now.

Rounding out the package will be the usual LED flash and what appears to be a laser autofocus system. 

Tall 4K HDR OLED display, Snapdragon 865, headphone jack


The Sony Xperia 1.1 is also expected to debut with a tall 6.6-inch 4K HDR OLED display coupled with a uniform forehead and chin. These will house front-facing stereo speakers and a single selfie camera.

Alongside the screen sits an aluminum frame, home to a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which doubles as a power key, volume rocker, and USB-C port. Also present is the 3.5mm headphone jack, something Sony hasn’t included on its flagships for two years.

As for the inside of the smartphone, the expectation is that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 will lead the way alongside 5G network support as standard. This configuration is also expected inside the OnePlus 8 Pro, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and LG V60 ThinQ, among other 2020 flagships. 

Buyers should expect a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, although Sony could surprise everybody by offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard. Regardless, pricier configurations are to be expected.

The software side of things is undoubtedly going to be led by Android 10 and the brand’s minimal software customizations on top. The efficient OS should be paired with a decent 4,400mAh battery, which will hopefully provide good battery life despite the 5G modem.

Sony Xperia 1.1 announcement, release date, price


The Sony Xperia 1.1 will be announced on Monday, February 24, in Barcelona, Spain.

Unfortunately, if history is anything to go by, pre-orders are unlikely to begin until late April or early May ahead of a release at some point in June. Pricing hasn’t yet been announced, but a $999 price tag in the United States seems likely.

Related phones

Xperia 5 Plus
Sony Xperia 5 Plus OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.6" 1644 x 3840 pixels
  • Camera / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 128GB
  • Battery 4400 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

Feanor
Reply

1. Feanor

Posts: 1440; Member since: Jun 20, 2012

Let's hope that Sony will surprise us this year and these specs will prove to be true. Somehow I don't see Sony managing so fast to upgrade drastically both the hardware and software of their cameras, but I hope for a solid improvement nonetheless. It is looking that this will be my next phone, and considering that I am not much of a shutterbug, a good upgrade will be enough for me, even if it doesn't quite dethrone the iPhones, Galaxies and Huaweis of this world.

posted on 14 min ago

User123456789
Reply

2. User123456789

Posts: 1381; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Joshua, it does not have Laser AF. It is that same RGBC- IR they brought with XZ ....

posted on 2 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless