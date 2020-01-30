Sony Xperia 1.1 cameras could rival Galaxy S20's, possible specs suggest

The Xperia's main camera could be better than the Galaxy S20's

According to a new report by GSMArena, the Sony Xperia 1.1 is going to feature an advanced 12-megapixel main camera on the rear that boasts a huge 1/1.5" sensor size.



If accurate, it means Sony's new camera will be almost twice the size of the 12-megapixel shooter featured on the Galaxy S10 last year. It's also bigger than the upgraded 12-megapixel sensor Samsung has chosen for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+.

It does, however, fall short of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s powerful 108-megapixel camera that reportedly features an incredible 1/1.3” sensor size. Still, Sony’s new implementation is certainly nothing to laugh about.

Telephoto, ultra-wide-angle, ToF, and a mystery component

Accompanying the all-new main camera will apparently be a 64-megapixel sensor coupled with a 3x telephoto zoom lens. The sensor in question reportedly offers a large 1/1.7” size and could be identical to the one used on the Galaxy S20, but little else is known at this stage.



Sony has chosen a 2-megapixel Time-of-Flight sensor to sit alongside these for improved portrait photography. Additionally, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper complete with the standard 1/3.4” sensor size is allegedly present.



The final camera component remains quite the mystery at this stage. Today’s report mentions some sort of periscope lens designed to assist the telephoto shooter, but that seems quite odd considering its compact size.

Instead, it could be a dot projector which acts as an advanced 3D sensing system when combined with the Time-of-Flight sensor. Theoretically, this could drastically improve AR content, but it’s simply a guess for now.



Rounding out the package will be the usual LED flash and what appears to be a laser autofocus system.

Tall 4K HDR OLED display, Snapdragon 865, headphone jack

The Sony Xperia 1.1 is also expected to debut with a tall 6.6-inch 4K HDR OLED display coupled with a uniform forehead and chin. These will house front-facing stereo speakers and a single selfie camera.



Alongside the screen sits an aluminum frame, home to a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which doubles as a power key, volume rocker, and USB-C port. Also present is the 3.5mm headphone jack, something Sony hasn’t included on its flagships for two years.



As for the inside of the smartphone, the expectation is that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 will lead the way alongside 5G network support as standard. This configuration is also expected inside the OnePlus 8 Pro, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and LG V60 ThinQ, among other 2020 flagships.

Buyers should expect a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, although Sony could surprise everybody by offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard. Regardless, pricier configurations are to be expected.



The software side of things is undoubtedly going to be led by Android 10 and the brand’s minimal software customizations on top. The efficient OS should be paired with a decent 4,400mAh battery, which will hopefully provide good battery life despite the 5G modem.

Sony Xperia 1.1 announcement, release date, price

The Sony Xperia 1.1 will be announced on Monday, February 24, in Barcelona, Spain.



Unfortunately, if history is anything to go by, pre-orders are unlikely to begin until late April or early May ahead of a release at some point in June. Pricing hasn’t yet been announced, but a $999 price tag in the United States seems likely.