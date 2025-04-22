Xperia fans say they've had enough of Sony after this huge blunder

Sony Xperia fans are as frustrated as they can be. Here is a consumer electronics company that was behind one of the most famous and iconic portable devices ever, the Walkman CD player. Yet, Sony can't figure out how to sell its smartphones. And the latest mistake made by Sony has Xperia buyers promising to stay away from the company's phones. Follow this story. The Xperia 1V was released in 2023 And it featured a display with a 4K resolution, 1644 x 3840.





The thing is, Sony never allowed the Xperia user to control the resolution of the screen. Instead, Xperia UI automatically has 4K resolution running when there is 4K content on the phone's screen. Other times, it will show non-4K content at 1096 x 2560. A few months ago, Xperia fans thought that their dream of being able to set their Xperia to 4K resolution permanently was about to come true when Sony included a non-functional resolution control menu with the Android 15 update.





Yes, these controls did not do anything although it was easy to see how this feature would work if functional. At the bottom of the screen was a warning that read, "Full resolution uses more of your battery. Switching your resolution may cause some apps to restart." Seeing this menu, many Sony Xperia fans were excited since it seemed that Sony was giving them something they really wanted which was the ability to keep their phone's display in 4K resolution at all times. But as Mick and Keith (aka "The Glimmer Twins") once sang, "You can't always get what you want."

Android 15 , the screen resolution settings menu is incorrectly displayed within the settings menu of the "Xperia 1V" smartphone." Sony admitted that the menu was a mistake earlier this month. In a notice that it released , Sony said, "It has come to our attention that after upgrading to, the screen resolution settings menu is incorrectly displayed within the settings menu of the "Xperia 1V" smartphone."







Sony added that it will disseminate a software update that will remove the screen resolution settings menu. The update will also "correct any changes made to the screen resolution settings back to their original settings."We kindly ask customers who own the affected Xperia products to update to the latest software and continue using their devices. The release timing of the software may vary depending on your carrier."





The manufacturer told Xperia I V owners that even after the update, they will still be able to view 4K content in 4K. While Sony apologized for any inconvenience caused by the mistake, Xperia fans took to social media to complain. One Redditor wrote, "I wasn't planning on getting another Xperia after they started removing features with the 1VI, but this seals the deal."





Many Xperia fans were on the edge to begin with, so it is no surprise that something like this took many of them right over that line.

