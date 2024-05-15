The new Sony Xperia 10 VI is here with more than just long battery life



As a solid follow-up to the Xperia 10 V (you can also peep our Xperia 10 V review if you are curious), the new smartphone continues the trend of impressive battery life. No shocker for 2024, it is also loaded with AI functionalities, particularly in the camera department.



Now, let's jump in and delve deeper into what the phone has to offer.

Xperia 10 VI design and display







With the new Xperia 10 VI, you can choose from three color options:



Black

White

Blue



The Xperia 10 VI maintains the design language of its predecessor with its rounded edges but the camera island has been revamped to accommodate just two cameras. Weighing 164 grams, it is 5 grams heavier than its predecessor. However, this should be hardly noticeable in everyday use.



The phone is made of semi-transparent resin material and Sony claims that approximately 50% of the raw materials used for some parts inside and outside the main body are environmentally friendly resins including recycled resins or plant-based resins, and flame retardant recycled plastic.



The Xperia 10 VI has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. With a resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels), it delivers a 21:9 aspect ratio screen without interruptions like notches and cutouts.







The display is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass Victus, a tough protective glass designed for mobile devices. It boasts significant improvements in both scratch and drop resistance compared to previous Gorilla Glass versions. Moreover, the phone boasts an IP65/68 rating, which means it is protected against accidental water splashes and dust.

Xperia 10 VI camera setup









The Sony Xperia 10 VI features a dual-camera setup on the back, offering three focal lengths (16mm, 26mm, 52mm) for taking photos. It includes a 16mm ultrawide 8MP lens and a 26mm wide-angle lens positioned above a 1/2 inch sensor (48MP (Effective) /12MP (Recording). The wide-angle camera can now optically zoom between 26mm and 52mm in focal length.





The camera boasts optical image stabilization for both photos and videos. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Overall, the Xperia 10 VI's camera system offers a versatile mix, with a wide-angle lens capable of telephoto shots and an ultrawide lens perfect for capturing expansive scenes



Enhanced with new AI features, the camera system automatically adjusts settings for improved performance. Additionally, a redesigned camera app introduces hands-free selfie capture and enhanced UI for night selfies.







The Xperia 10 VI also debuts a Video Creator app, enabling quick editing of short-form videos. Simply select your videos and let the AI work its magic. Of course, you can fine-tune the edits afterward if needed.

Let's delve into the Xperia 10 VI’s performance and software







Under the hood, the Xperia 10 VI is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. While it may not be the latest, it remains a reliable choice for mid-range smartphones, striking a balance between performance, battery efficiency, and affordability. It handles daily tasks smoothly and can even manage some light gaming sessions.



The phone offers a single storage configuration – 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. However, you have the option to expand storage up to 1.5TB via microSD card. Compared to its predecessor, which debuted with 6GB of RAM, it is good to see Sony stepping up the memory game.



The Xperia 10 VI comes with Android out of the box. Sony promises 2 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security updates.





Let's discuss the Xperia 10 VI's sound







How can we discuss a Sony smartphone without talking about sound, right? Well, the Xperia 10 VI doesn't disappoint in this department. It boasts front stereo speakers that promise even louder and clearer sound compared to its predecessor.



The phone also retains the beloved 3.5mm audio jack, allowing you to plug in your favorite audiophile headphones. Plus, with LDAC (an audio coding technology developed by Sony, which allows streaming high-resolution audio over Bluetooth) support, you can enjoy better audio quality wirelessly.

Battery and charging of the Xperia 10 VI







Now, let's talk about where the new Xperia 10 VI truly shines – its battery life. Equipped with a hefty 5,000mAh battery, this phone promises up to 2 days of usage on a single charge. Given that its predecessors topped our battery charts, we can expect nothing less from the Xperia 10 VI.



The phone supports fast charging and Xperia Adaptive Charging, a technology developed by Sony to improve the lifespan and health of batteries in its Xperia smartphones.



Xperia Adaptive Charging monitors how you charge your phone over time. It learns your typical charging routine, like when you usually plug in your phone at night and unplug it in the morning.

Sony Xperia 10 VI price and availability







The price of the Xperia 10 VI is €399 which is around $431 when directly converted. However, do keep in mind that the price may vary depending on the region. The phone will be available from the middle of June.