Android Sony 5G

How and when to watch the Sony Xperia 1 III 5G announcement live stream

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 07, 2021, 8:58 AM
Sony is preparing to announce its newest Xperia smartphones, including the high-end Xperia 1 III 5G. The ongoing pandemic means that a live event can’t be held, but Sony will still be going all-out with a pre-recorded announcement.

When to watch the Sony Xperia 1 III announcement live stream


  • April 14, 2021, at 0:30am PDT / 3:30am EDT / 8:30am BST / 9:30am CEST

The event is being streamed across the world and you can watch it all on PhoneArena when the time comes via the embedded video above. The broadcast can also be watched through the official YouTube app on supported platforms.

What to expect at Sony’s April 14 Xperia event


  • Sony Xperia 1 III 5G
  • Sony Xperia 10 III

As mentioned above, Sony will be announcing its latest Xperia models. The center of attention looks set to be the flagship Xperia 1 III 5G, which has been teased in a trailer video and should be one of the best Android phones in 2021. 

Reports suggest the phone will offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and 256GB of storage as standard. An upgraded rear camera system complete with a 5x periscope zoom lens is on the way too, apparently.

Like past Xperia flagships, the Xperia 1 III 5G won’t be adopting a notch or punch-hole. Instead, Sony has reportedly chosen uniform top and bottom bezels, in addition to a 120Hz 6.5-inch 4K 21:9 display.

In addition to the premium Xperia model, Sony is likely to announce its latest mid-range model. The device should be called the Xperia 10 III and look a lot like its predecessor — think triple-camera setup and 6-inch flat 21:9 display with no punch hole or notch.

When will the Sony Xperia 1 III 5G be released?


Sony has a habit of announcing its flagships in February and releasing them in late May or June. This year, the introduction is happening a bit later than usual but the release date is unlikely to be any sooner.

Expect the Xperia 1 III 5G to be released in late May at the earliest, although a later launch date can’t be ruled out due to the ongoing chipset shortages. The Xperia 10 III, on the other hand, could be on sale soon after the announcement. History suggests a release in early May might be planned.

  • Late May or June release date for Sony Xperia 1 III 5G
  • Early May release date for Sony Xperia 10 III

