The high-end Sony Xperia 1 II is now $150 cheaper

Released earlier this year for $1,199, the fancy Sony Xperia 1 II is now discounted by up to $150, thanks to a Cyber Monday deal that will be valid for quite a long time.





If you purchase the Sony Xperia 1 II from Best Buy and activate it on Verizon or AT&T, you can get it for $1,049 instead of $1,199 (that's $150 off). In case you don't want to activate the phone immediately, or you want to use it on another carrier (T-Mobile included), its price is $1,099 ($100 off).





This deal is valid until January 2, 2021 - plenty of time to decide whether or not you need the Xperia 1 II in your life.









Powered by Qualcomm's mighty Snapdragon 865 chipset, the Sony Xperia 1 II sports a 6.5-inch OLED screen with 1644 x 3840 pixels, so it's a pretty large device. Other features include a quad camera on the back, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage space, and a 4,000 mAh battery. The handset runs Android 10, but it will definitely be updated by Sony to Android 11 in the (hopefully near) future.





Mind you, the Xperia 1 II does not support US 5G networks, so, from this point of view, it lags behind most other high-end Android smartphones launched this year. Still, if you live in an area where 5G isn't available yet, this is certainly a handset to consider.





Check out our Sony Xperia 1 II review if you want to find out more about this smartphone and its capabilities.



