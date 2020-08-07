Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
Accessories Sony Deals Audio

It's raining killer deals on wireless Sony headphones and earbuds at Best Buy

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 07, 2020, 3:00 AM
It's raining killer deals on wireless Sony headphones and earbuds at Best Buy
It's no big secret that Sony makes and sells some of the world's best wireless headphones across multiple different subcategories of the audio industry, but while it's definitely hard to argue with the appeal of the hot new WH-1000XM4, which are apparently even better than the already amazing WH-1000XM3, not everyone can afford to spend as much as 350 bucks on a pair of cans.

Of course, it's far too early to see the Sony WH-1000XM4 marked down, so bargain hunters will need to settle for one of four older models available at significantly lower than usual prices from Best Buy. The WH-CH700N is the only variant in that discounted lineup with an over-the-ear design similar to the high-end WH-1000XM3 and XM4, but as the $200 list price suggests, its features are considerably humbler.

Check out this deal here



We're talking lower-quality audio technology, lower-quality noise cancellation functionality, no ambient sound control, no adaptive sound control, and no Speak-to-Chat capabilities, to only name a few missing pieces of the Sony WH-CH700N puzzle. On the decidedly bright side of things, these mid-range wireless noise-canceling cans actually eclipse their high-end cousins when it comes to battery life, keeping the music going for up to a monumental 35 hours on a single charge. 

For a limited time, you can get these bad boys in exchange for a measly $99.99 after a hefty 50 percent discount... or you can opt for one of three teeny-tiny true wireless models on sale today only at prices of between $100 and $170.

The $170 Sony WF-1000XM3 are normally available for $230, directly rivaling Apple's AirPods Pro with state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology and up to 24 total hours of battery life.

Check out this deal here 



The $150 WF-SP800N earbuds (reduced from $200) have noise-canceling functionality going for them too, only offering a maximum of 18 hours of battery life while resisting splashes and sweat to keep up with your daily workouts.

Check out this deal here



Lastly, the $100 Sony WF-XB700 are... nothing special at first glance, lacking noise cancellation and a top-notch water resistance rating, but the Extra Bass sound, simple yet attractive design, and up to 18-hour battery life should make this model decidedly appealing for plenty of audiophiles on a tight budget.

Check out this deal here



FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
There's never been a better time to bring your own phone to Metro by T-Mobile
Popular stories
OnePlus 7T goes for Google Pixel 4a's jugular with killer new deal
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
Google's cool Pixel 4a deal for Verizon customers is now up for grabs
Popular stories
Samsung's old Galaxy Tab S5e can still be a smart buy at this hefty discount
Popular stories
Woot is running yet another massive 24-hour-only sale on iPhones and Apple Watches

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless