It's raining killer deals on wireless Sony headphones and earbuds at Best Buy





Of course, it's far too early to see the Sony WH-1000XM4 marked down, so bargain hunters will need to settle for one of four older models available at significantly lower than usual prices from Best Buy. The WH-CH700N is the only variant in that discounted lineup with an over-the-ear design similar to the high-end WH-1000XM3 and XM4, but as the $200 list price suggests, its features are considerably humbler.













We're talking lower-quality audio technology, lower-quality noise cancellation functionality, no ambient sound control, no adaptive sound control, and no Speak-to-Chat capabilities, to only name a few missing pieces of the Sony WH-CH700N puzzle. On the decidedly bright side of things, these mid-range wireless noise-canceling cans actually eclipse their high-end cousins when it comes to battery life, keeping the music going for up to a monumental 35 hours on a single charge.





For a limited time, you can get these bad boys in exchange for a measly $99.99 after a hefty 50 percent discount... or you can opt for one of three teeny-tiny true wireless models on sale today only at prices of between $100 and $170.





The $170 Sony WF-1000XM3 are normally available for $230, directly rivaling Apple's AirPods Pro with state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology and up to 24 total hours of battery life.













The $150 WF-SP800N earbuds (reduced from $200) have noise-canceling functionality going for them too, only offering a maximum of 18 hours of battery life while resisting splashes and sweat to keep up with your daily workouts.













Lastly, the $100 Sony WF-XB700 are... nothing special at first glance, lacking noise cancellation and a top-notch water resistance rating, but the Extra Bass sound, simple yet attractive design, and up to 18-hour battery life should make this model decidedly appealing for plenty of audiophiles on a tight budget.











