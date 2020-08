It's raining killer deals on wireless Sony headphones and earbuds at Best Buy

Of course, it's far too early to see the Sony WH-1000XM4 marked down, so bargain hunters will need to settle for one of four older models available at significantly lower than usual prices from Best Buy. The WH-CH700N is the only variant in that discounted lineup with an over-the-ear design similar to the high-end WH-1000XM3 and XM4, but as the $200 list price suggests, its features are considerably humbler.













We're talking lower-quality audio technology, lower-quality noise cancellation functionality, no ambient sound control, no adaptive sound control, and no Speak-to-Chat capabilities, to only name a few missing pieces of the Sony WH-CH700N puzzle. On the decidedly bright side of things, these mid-range wireless noise-canceling cans actually eclipse their high-end cousins when it comes to battery life, keeping the music going for up to a monumental 35 hours on a single charge.





For a limited time, you can get these bad boys in exchange for a measly $99.99 after a hefty 50 percent discount... or you can opt for one of three teeny-tiny true wireless models on sale today only at prices of between $100 and $170.





The $170 Sony WF-1000XM3 are normally available for $230, directly rivaling Apple's AirPods Pro with state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology and up to 24 total hours of battery life.













The $150 WF-SP800N earbuds (reduced from $200) have noise-canceling functionality going for them too, only offering a maximum of 18 hours of battery life while resisting splashes and sweat to keep up with your daily workouts.













Lastly, the $100 Sony WF-XB700 are... nothing special at first glance, lacking noise cancellation and a top-notch water resistance rating, but the Extra Bass sound, simple yet attractive design, and up to 18-hour battery life should make this model decidedly appealing for plenty of audiophiles on a tight budget.













It's no big secret that Sony makes and sells some of the world's best wireless headphones across multiple different subcategories of the audio industry, but while it's definitely hard to argue with the appeal of the hot new WH-1000XM4 , which are apparently even better than the already amazing WH-1000XM3 , not everyone can afford to spend as much as 350 bucks on a pair of cans.