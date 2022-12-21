Get a pair of noise-cancelling headphones from Sony at half price now!

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

We all know and love Sony for the quality audio products the company delivers. The Sony WH-XB910N is one such model, and now you have the rare opportunity to get it at half price for a limited time. Normally these headphones cost around $250, but not at the moment! But let's see what you're getting in this amazing deal.

These wireless over-ear headphones offer an impressive array of features and performance. With its Bluetooth connectivity, noise cancelling capabilities, and hands-free calling, they are perfect for those who are always on the go.

One of the standout features of the Sony WH-XB910N is its long battery life. With up to 30 hours of playback time when fully charged, you can listen to your music all day without having to worry about running out of power. And when it's time to recharge, the headphones have a quick charge feature that gives you an hour of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.

In terms of sound quality, the Sony WH-XB910N does not disappoint. It is part of Sony's XB series of headphones, which are known for their bass-heavy sound, and the WH-XB910N is no exception. The headphones also have a clear and well-balanced sound, making them suitable for a wide range of music genres.

Comfort is another area where the Sony WH-XB910N excels. The headphones have padded ear cups and a padded headband, which make them comfortable to wear for long periods of time. They also have a durable design, with a sturdy construction and sweat-resistant material, making them ideal for use during exercise or other physical activities.

Overall, the Sony WH-XB910N is a top-performing pair of wireless headphones that offer excellent value for money. With its combination of features, performance, and comfort, it is a great choice for those who are looking for a high-quality listening experience. Of course, if you fancy something else, you can always check out our Best budget wireless headphones pick, or go all in and browse through the The best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy.
