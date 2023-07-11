Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
The premium Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are currently a steal on Amazon

Sony Deals
1
Deep discount: all-time favorite Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a steal on Amazon right now
Here's a fun question for you: is there something the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones don't have? Well, if we have to be honest, a fancy and memorable name is one thing that immediately comes to mind, but... aside from that one little thing which Sony will one day hopefully fix, the WH-1000XM4 actually has it all:

  • A sturdy, premium design available in multiple stylish colorways
  • Masterfully tuned sound quality
  • Built-in mic for voice calls and Amazon Alexa control
  • Up to 30-hour battery life with support for quick charging
  • Industry-leading active noise cancellation
  • Wearing detection for automatic pause and resume of playback

And now, we can add an amazing price to the list of pros, after Amazon decided to generously slash the otherwise premium price tag of the Sony WH-1000XM4 to the tune of 29%! Here are the details of this deal:

Save big on the Sony 1000XM4 wireless headphones at Amazon

These premium headphones feature ANC, transparency mode, and excellent bass, and can now be yours at $100 off this Prime Day.
$100 off (29%)
$249
$349
Buy at Amazon

The Sony 1000XM5 wireless headphones now also discounted at Amazon

Sony's newest premium headphones are also seeing a significant drop in price for Amazon Prime Day. It is up to you which model to go for now.
$71 off (18%)
$328
$399
Buy at Amazon


As you can see, the newer model in the series, the Sony WH-1000XM5, has also received a welcome discount of 18% this Amazon Prime Day, and while that also makes for a great time to get an XM5 if you've been eyeing that specific model, we can't deny that the best premium wireless headphone bargain right now is the XM4.

While the XM5 is indeed a marvel of audio engineering, the reality is the Sony XM4 is still a very advanced pair of wireless headphones that looks great, sounds great, and has all the modern bells and whistles you might imagine, including Sony's incredibly efficient active noise cancellation tech, as well as touch sensors for quick playback control and access to the voice assistant.

Another ace in the XM4's sleeve is its respectable 30-hour battery life, which is matched but not surpassed by the XM5. We'd also be remiss if we don't mention the advanced Digital Sound Enhancement Engine with Edge-AI (AI is everywhere these days!), which is co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo, and works in real-time to rebuild audio that's been lost due to digital compression to deliver a more high-fidelity sound to your eardrums. Yes, they deserve it!

But what should you pair the wonderful Sony XM4 headphones with? Here are the best Prime Day phone deals available right now:

Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 right now

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $250 on the latest and greatest Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The biggest discount is on the 128GB version, but you can get 25% off the 256GB model as well. Or 23% off the 512GB model if you want a bit more wiggle room with the storage.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available with a $300 discount at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB with an epic discount by $300 (22% off) right now with this great Prime Day deal. You don't need a carrier contract or anything really apart from Prime membership to get this great price. The 256GB version is also discounted (21% off). Don't miss out!
$300 off (22%)
$1079 99
$1379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon: save a whopping 39% right now

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a whopping $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable powerhouse, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable beast!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

