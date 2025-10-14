Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - The iPhone Air is finally coming to China, but is the market ready for eSIM-only?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
droidboy
droidboy
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

E sim is a nightmare. My carrier wants to charge me each time I switch phones, even if they are unlocked. Its a big part of the reasons I skipped the pixel 10 series this year.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it

by Ilia Temelkov • 2

You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless