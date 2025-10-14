Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
houseofcortez
houseofcortez
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Where’s the cellular support that was rumored.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Not a fan of the iPhone, so that's out, but Microsoft is doing everything it can to make me switch PC OSs. Can't wait to see if these models push me over the edge.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Charlie2k
Charlie2k
Arena Apprentice
• 2d agoedited

Haha.. Stop it. With M1 Apple did push some boundaries. Then both AMD and Intel ran passed Apple and have consistently been way ahead.


For half the price of a MacBook Pro M4 you can get a portable PC with better everything. Faster, longer battery life and way better screen.


Like Intel 255U or Amd 375. They also run circles around Apple in the areas that matter. Like local Ai computation.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it

by Ilia Temelkov • 2

You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless