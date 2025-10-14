Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

"Unlike that other fragile product" ;) haha (quoting someone).


MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

And what's up with dirt getting into the hinge?! I just read a comment on an Android-central website where one of the editors suggests to a reader the dirt didn't get into the phone. I'm pretty sure we all watched the same video. 😮

That, plus the fragile frame, plus the potential battery vulnerability...that's going to be a problem for Google. Then again, I've said before: it's a beta product, running beta software, to aggregate user data for ad companies. I think Google fans understand that and are willing to accept the risks to live on the bleeding edge, so as long as they're happy, none of this matters.

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 2d ago

I'm gonna call this "not good".

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Gee, bending a phone especially a folding phone might compromise the battery?

Who would have THUNK it!

All for clicks on youtube.

db1020000
db1020000
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

If you buy that Pixel then YDGAF about your family's safety

db1020000
db1020000
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Google is a master of selling trash at Apple's price

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
Your points are right. However, many buyers won't be aware of the beta software/hardware and the data mining operations. They're the ones getting the bad end. I think only Bruce Wayne is aware of this hahaha

NaySayer
NaySayer
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

"Durability test." You mean a YouTuber breaking sh*t for money and views, as if that proves anything.

NateDiaz
NateDiaz
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

This is going to bring Pixel sales down from 2 digits to a single digit.

wickets
wickets
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

osterloh has to go

