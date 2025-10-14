Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 14, 2025, 6:13 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... "Unlike that other fragile product" ;) haha (quoting someone). Like 4 Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... And what's up with dirt getting into the hinge?! I just read a comment on an Android-central website where one of the editors suggests to a reader the dirt didn't get into the phone. I'm pretty sure we all watched the same video. 😮That, plus the fragile frame, plus the potential battery vulnerability...that's going to be a problem for Google. Then again, I've said before: it's a beta product, running beta software, to aggregate user data for ad companies. I think Google fans understand that and are willing to accept the risks to live on the bleeding edge, so as long as they're happy, none of this matters. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 2d ago ... I'm gonna call this "not good". Like 5 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 2d ago ... Gee, bending a phone especially a folding phone might compromise the battery?Who would have THUNK it!All for clicks on youtube. Like Reactions All Quote db1020000 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... If you buy that Pixel then YDGAF about your family's safety Like 1 Reactions All Quote db1020000 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Google is a master of selling trash at Apple's price Like 6 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵MsPooks said: And what's up with dirt getting into the hinge?! I just read a comment on an Android-central website where one of the editors suggests to a reader the dirt didn't get into the phone. I'm pretty sure we all watched the same video. 😮That, plus the fragile frame, plus the potential battery vulnerability...that's going to be a problem for Google. Then again, I've said before: it's a beta product, running beta software, to aggregate user data for ad companies. I think Google fans understand that and are willing to accept the risks to live on the bleeding edge, so as long as they're happy, none of this matters. ... Your points are right. However, many buyers won't be aware of the beta software/hardware and the data mining operations. They're the ones getting the bad end. I think only Bruce Wayne is aware of this hahaha Like 2 Reactions All Quote NaySayer Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... "Durability test." You mean a YouTuber breaking sh*t for money and views, as if that proves anything. Like 4 Reactions All Quote NateDiaz Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... This is going to bring Pixel sales down from 2 digits to a single digit. Like 1 Reactions All Quote wickets Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... osterloh has to go Like 1 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2h ago 1 Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it by Ilia Temelkov • 3h ago 2 You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3h ago 1 New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy by Adrian Diaconescu • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
And what's up with dirt getting into the hinge?! I just read a comment on an Android-central website where one of the editors suggests to a reader the dirt didn't get into the phone. I'm pretty sure we all watched the same video. 😮
That, plus the fragile frame, plus the potential battery vulnerability...that's going to be a problem for Google. Then again, I've said before: it's a beta product, running beta software, to aggregate user data for ad companies. I think Google fans understand that and are willing to accept the risks to live on the bleeding edge, so as long as they're happy, none of this matters.