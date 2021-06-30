$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Sony's WH-1000XM3 premium headphones drop to $189.99

Mariyan Slavov
Jun 30, 2021, 4:43 AM
The Sony WH-1000XM3 might be 3 years old now but this model is still among the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. Some people even prefer them to the newest model due to the better battery life, and consumer-friendly sound.

Sony - WH-1000XM3

Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones with Google Assistant - Black

$160 off (46%)
$189 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Now, for a limited time (less than 24 hours now), the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are discounted to their lowest price ever, selling for just $189.99. The deal is a part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day promo, so you don’t have much time if you want to score a pair.

Featurewise, these are notoriously good at canceling outside noise, and they also feature Powerful 1.57" drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms. You can get up to 30 hours on a single charge out of these headphones, and there’s also LDAC support onboard for maximum wireless sound quality.

There are some drawbacks, of course - the biggest one being the lack of multipoint support. You have to reconnect the headphones every time you want to change the source device. If this doesn’t bother you, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is still a pretty good deal, especially at this price.

To get the full picture, check out our Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

