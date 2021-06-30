Sony's WH-1000XM3 premium headphones drop to $189.99

Sony's WH-1000XM3 premium headphones drop to $189.990
Now, for a limited time (less than 24 hours now), the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are discounted to their lowest price ever, selling for just $189.99. The deal is a part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day promo, so you don’t have much time if you want to score a pair.
There are some drawbacks, of course - the biggest one being the lack of multipoint support. You have to reconnect the headphones every time you want to change the source device. If this doesn’t bother you, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is still a pretty good deal, especially at this price.