Sony's incredible top-tier WF-1000XM4 earbuds are now on sale at Walmart; save on a pair before it's too late

As Sony's ex-flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM4 deliver incredible sound. Furthermore, you can tailor their audio to your liking via the EQ functionality in the Headphones Connect app in case their default sound profile is not exactly your cup of tea.Of course, as high-end earbuds, the WF-1000XM4 also pack phenomenal passive and active noise cancellation. The moment you turn ANC on, the world goes silent, and you are left alone with your thoughts and favorite Taylor Swift songs.Battery life is also pretty impressive. On their own, the Sony WF-1000XM4 offer up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. Add the case, and the listening time goes up to 24 hours.Additionally, the earbuds sport an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they are suitable for use in the gym and can survive your heavy workouts.So, the Sony WF-1000XM4 may be older now, with the WF-1000XM5 being Sony's current flagship earbuds, but they are still worth every single penny. They pack awesome sound, great ANC, and have nice battery life. Furthermore, these bad boys can now be yours for less thanks to Walmart's current sweet discount.However, the offer won't be available forever, so if you are in the market for a new pair of awesome high-end earbuds, we suggest you take advantage of this deal and grab a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 at a discounted price now while you can.