Amazon is offering the loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker for 43% off its price; save on one now

We must note that the Sony SRS-XG300 is not a speaker you can use to listen to music while riding your bike or hiking with your friends. The speaker is a bit heavy for that. But it's the ideal boombox for parties.



The sound is loud, and there is even a special feature called Mega Bass, which — as the name suggests — increases bass, giving you extra oomph. The speaker also works with Sony's Music Center app, which comes with EQ, letting you tailor the SRS-XG300's sound entirely to your liking.



As for the water resistance, the Sony SRS-XG300 is IP67 certified, which means it's dust and water-resistant and can withstand submerges in water, which means it will survive an accidental drop in the pool.



Now, about the battery life. Sony claims that the SRS-XG300 offers up to 25 hours of listening time, but keep in mind that the speaker might not be able to last that long if used at full volume.



So, loud music, great water resistance rating, and now with an awesome discount. The Sony SRS-XG300 is a true bargain at this price, so we suggest you get yours now at a discount so that you will be prepared for your next beach party, whenever it may be.

Do you know what a nice beach or pool party must always have? No, it's not alcohol. The answer is music. Loud, heart-pounding music. But you will need a pretty powerful Bluetooth speaker to deliver such a booming sound. Furthermore, given the fact that the dance floor is literally near a large body of water in both scenarios, that speaker must also have a pretty high water-resistant rating. And speakers with loud sound and strong water resistance usually come with a higher price tag.Luckily for you, you can now score a massive saving on a Bluetooth speaker that has both an awesome, loud sound and high water resistance. At the moment, Amazon is offering the Sony SRS-XG300 party speaker at a bonkers 43% discount. This means you will save a whopping $152 if you get a Sony SRS-XG300 through this incredible offer.