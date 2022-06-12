Sony says smartphone cameras will soon produce better images than DSLR cameras

When it comes time for you to capture an important event by snapping a photograph of it or recording it on video, do you tend to use the camera array on your smartphone or do you turn to a dedicated SLR camera to handle these tasks? Smartphone photography has come such a long way that these days most consumers are willing to trust their handsets to deliver outstanding family photos.





One executive who has a great vantage point showing him the future of smartphone photography is the President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS), Terushi Shimizu. The executive runs the team that is the leading supplier of image sensors for smartphones and as a result, Shimizu has a unique look at what is happening in the industry. According to a report in Nikkei Japan (via Android Authority ), Shimizu says that "still images (from smartphones) will exceed the image quality of single-lens reflex (SLR) cameras within the next few years."





An SLR camera uses a combination of mirrors and prisms so that the image seen through the viewfinder is the same image that will be captured by the photographer. DSLR cameras are Digital Single Lens Reflex cameras that use image sensors rather than film. Sony's Shimizu made his comment during an industry conference and a slide from that event shows that Sony expects that the quality of smartphone camera images will start to exceed those of interchangeable lens cameras (ILC) in the calendar year 2024.





That is the same as saying that images from smartphone cameras will start to surpass those achieved by DSLR and mirrorless cameras in as soon as two years. One of the reasons for the improvement will be an increase in the size of image sensors to over one inch in size allowing them to capture more data.. Sony also has created a new structure that saturates each pixel with twice as much light to create more dynamic range while reducing noise on pictures snapped in low-light.

Smartphone cameras are getting quite adept at collecting more light and with processing capabilities driven by AI and Machine Learning, nothing is impossible. Would you have ever thought just a few years ago that your smartphone camera would be able to produce better still images than the pricey SLR collecting dust in your hallway closet?

