Sony could be preparing a second Xperia phone for 2025, and it’s not the one fans were hoping for

Xperia 10 VII could follow the Xperia 1 VII









Xperia 5 series remains absent for a second year









What might be a more noteworthy piece of news, however, is revealed by the lack of any Xperia 5 VII mentions.





Traditionally, the Xperia 5 line has served as the company's smaller alternative to the Xperia 1 series, with similar camera tech and chip performance but in a more compact form factor. But at this point, we might be looking at a second consecutive generation without the smaller Sony flagship.





Uncertain future for U.S. and other global markets



