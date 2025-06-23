Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Sony could be preparing a second Xperia phone for 2025, and it’s not the one fans were hoping for

There’s a hole in Sony’s 2025 phone lineup, and it’s starting to feel permanent.

0comments
Sony
Large glowing letters reading "SONY."
Sony may be gearing up to launch a successor to its budget-friendly Xperia 10 VI, according to a new leak pointing to model numbers and early identifiers for what’s likely to be the Xperia 10 VII.

The new mid-ranger was spotted in a database listing with model numbers ranging from PM-1510-BV to PM-1515-BV, and carries the internal code name XQ-FE44. Based on this timing, the device could arrive later this year, possibly sometime in October.

Xperia 10 VII could follow the Xperia 1 VII



This new information follows the recent global launch of the Xperia 1 VII, Sony’s current flagship for the year. So far, it’s the only Xperia phone Sony has officially released in 2025. The emergence of a second model aligns with Sony’s tradition of offering a more affordable Xperia 10 variant later in the year.

No technical specifications have leaked yet, but the Xperia 10 series typically aims at the mid-range segment, offering lightweight designs, long battery life, and 5G connectivity in a more accessible package. Last year’s Xperia 10 VI featured a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and a 6.1-inch OLED display — specs we may see lightly upgraded this year.

Xperia 5 series remains absent for a second year



What might be a more noteworthy piece of news, however, is revealed by the lack of any Xperia 5 VII mentions.

Traditionally, the Xperia 5 line has served as the company's smaller alternative to the Xperia 1 series, with similar camera tech and chip performance but in a more compact form factor. But at this point, we might be looking at a second consecutive generation without the smaller Sony flagship.

The lack of new Xperia 5 seems to support speculations that Sony has abandoned this segment in favor of focusing on larger flagship phones and mid-range devices. Although, it might even be that Sony is slowly abandoning the smartphone market altogether

Uncertain future for U.S. and other global markets


The new Xperia 1 VII has yet to launch in North America, raising questions about Sony’s commitment to that market. If this is any indication of the company’s broader strategy, the upcoming Xperia 10 VII may follow a similar path of remaining limited to Asia and Europe, at least initially.

For now, it seems the only Sony phones we'll see in 2025 are the Xperia 1 VII and the Xperia 10 VII. Hopefully, the latter performs better in its category than the flagship has in its own.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
